CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Listen to Tori Amos’ breezy new single ‘Speaking With Trees’

By Sam Moore
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTori Amos has shared her new single ‘Speaking With Trees’ – you can hear the track below. The song is the first preview of the US artist’s forthcoming new album ‘Ocean To Ocean’, which will be her first LP since 2017’s ‘Native Invader’. Set for release via Decca on October...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
djmag.com

Anz shares new single 'Real Enough to Feel Good': Listen

Anz has shared new single, 'Real Enough to Feel Good', taken from her forthcoming Ninja Tune debut, the 'All Hours' EP, which will arrive on 15th October. As the Manchester-based DJ and producer explains, the new track is rooted in the broken club sounds of Britain and the US, and follows the recent hit 'You Could Be', which featured London vocalist George Riley and is also included on the forthcoming six-track release.
MUSIC
variancemagazine.com

Listen to mehro's breathtaking new single 'howling'

As newcomer mehro continues his musical journey, he has shared another new track, and it's just breathtaking. His new song "howling" is out now, following the singer's riveting SKY ON FIRE project, which arrived earlier this year. It's also further proof of his remarkable vocal prowess and his undeniable ability to capture one's attention in mere seconds, transporting listeners to an otherworldly space, a realm where time doesn't seem to exist.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tori Amos
gratefulweb.com

Alex McCue Enthralls Listeners With Introspective New Single “Shape Of Years”

Independent singer-songwriter Alex McCue opens a window into a reflective, shimmering world with his smooth new single “Shape of Years” out October 20. Accompanied by a whimsical music video capturing the raw beauty of a picturesque lakeside in a Massachusetts reservoir, this project nourishes the soul with its spiritual freedom. Incorporating elements of meditation with introspective, poetic lyricism, this hypnotic track draws listeners out of their heads, and into a mellow relaxation. Fans of artists from Lianne LaHavas to Frank Ocean will feel at home in the artistic depth and sonic allure of McCue’s music. The artist effortlessly melds a variety of genres - from folk to R&B - in this exploration of mindfulness, nature, serendipity, and navigating dark times with compassion.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Tori Amos Announces New Album Ocean To Ocean For October

Tori Amos has just announced a new album titled Ocean to Ocean, which is set for release October 29 via Decca Records. The vinyl release will follow shortly after January 28, 2022.Her latest album comes nearly 3 decades after the release of her career-defining debut solo album Little Earthquakes — recently hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Hailed an emotional record, Ocean to Ocean is a universal story of going to rock bottom and renewing yourself all over again.
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

JULIUS BLACK shares new single 'Do You Still Dream?' - Listen Now

Julius Black’s debut EP ‘Dopamine’ took the young singer-songwriter from his roots as a bedroom producer in Christchurch, New Zealand, to picking up attention right across the globe. His creative slant on alt-pop engaged the interest of numerous influential tastemakers, leading to premieres from Complex and DIY, a cover placing on Spotify playlist The Local List NZ, and his first million streams. Suddenly he was being name-checked alongside leading talents as varied as Frank Ocean, Phoebe Bridgers and Rex Orange County.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Decca#Nme#North American
Kerrang

Listen to Biffy Clyro’s new single, A Hunger In Your Haunt

Biffy Clyro have just shared the first proper single from their upcoming album The Myth Of The Happily Ever After. Following the release of excellent ​‘lead track’ Unknown Male 01 earlier this month, the Scottish rock kings have thrown things back to their Infinity Land days with their newest effort, as frontman Simon Neil explains: ​“A Hunger In Your Haunt was a riff I’d had kicking around for a while.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Let’s Eat Grandma’s glistening new single ‘Hall Of Mirrors’

Let’s Eat Grandma have shared their first new single in three years, ‘Hall Of Mirrors’ – you can listen to it below. The Norwich duo – aka Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth – released their second album ‘I’m All Ears’ in 2018, and contributed three songs to an installation by artist Tai Shan the following year.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Listen to Giveon’s New Single ‘For Tonight’

R&B singer Giveon drops a new single, just in time for his upcoming tour. The Long Beach native hinted that new music is on the way, by posting a snippet of ‘For Tonight’ on his Instagram. Giveon has created his own lane in the R&B game, with his signature baritone...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

You can listen to the new Guns N' Roses single, but it depends where you are

As expected, Guns N' Roses have released their new single, Hard Skool. But there's a catch: It's available via streaming platforms from midnight on September 24, so the release is time zone dependent. In other words, Guns N' Roses fans in New Zealand and Australia have already been listening to...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Morray Returns with New Single ‘Bad Situations’: Listen

After having a very successful year, Morray as returned with a new single to night called ‘Bad Situations’. The Fayetteville rapper recently earned his first BET Hip Hop Awards nomination for Best New Artist and is currently packing his bags to go on tour with J. Cole and 21 Savage. Traditionally, artists have always liked dropping new music before heading for the trek to perform in front of the audience so Morray has followed that strategy here it seems.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Paris Texas’ punchy new single ‘Girls Like Drugs’

Los Angeles rap-rock duo Paris Texas (aka Louie Pastel and Felix) have shared a grungy new single titled ‘Girls Like Drugs’, coming hot on the heels of their debut EP from earlier in the year. Contrasting the vocalists’ sharp, swagger-inflected bars, the track rages on with barbed electric guitars and...
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Sam Fender’s stirring new single ‘Spit Of You’

Sam Fender has shared the latest preview of his upcoming album ‘Seventeen Going Under’ – listen to stirring new single ‘Spit Of You’ below. The North Shields BRIT Award-winner’s latest release, which follows the tracks ‘Howdon Aldi Death Queue’, ‘Aye’ and ‘Get You Down’ as well as the album’s title track and an acoustic rendition, is a “profound and proud song” that examines Fender’s relationship with his father.
MUSIC
mojo4music.com

Tori Amos: “I thought I had failed…”

Upfront of the release of her forthcoming album, Ocean To Ocean, Tori Amos has spoken exclusively to MOJO about the album and her entire career. In this month’s MOJO, Amos reveals to John Aizlewood why she scrapped a whole album over lockdown, starting again from scratch to create Ocean To Ocean. The album will be released by Decca on October 29.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Tori Amos – “Speaking With Trees”

Tori Amos announced last week that Ocean To Ocean, her first album since 2017’s Native Invader, is on the way. Today she’s back with the album’s first single, “Speaking With Trees.” “I’ve been hiding your ashes under the tree house,” she sings. “Don’t be surprised I cannot let you go.” Have a listen below.
MUSIC
Vulture

Listen to Kelly Clarkson’s New Christmas Single (in September)

Kelly Clarkson is releasing her latest Christmas album right the fuck now. She knows that if she does it any closer to the holiday, Mariah Carey will unhinge her jaw and swallow her whole. So When Christmas Comes Around … will itself come around October 15. Ahead of that, Clarkson has released the album’s first single, “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You).” The album will include 15 tracks, a mix of Xmas standards and collabs with folks like her new Voice co-host Ariana Grande and country fella Chris Stapleton.
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

TOBY JOHNSON shares new single 'Plot Twist' - Listen Now

The escapist, feel-good pop style of Toby Johnson’s latest single ‘California’ gave the singer-songwriter a fresh impetus. He earned a new round of radio play courtesy of BBC Introducing, while both Spotify and Apple Music helped him build upon an early career tally of 15 million streams with a range of playlist support. Most recently, the track’s official video was launched alongside a New Noise profile courtesy of Wonderland.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy