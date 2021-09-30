Listen to Tori Amos’ breezy new single ‘Speaking With Trees’

Independent singer-songwriter Alex McCue opens a window into a reflective, shimmering world with his smooth new single “Shape of Years” out October 20. Accompanied by a whimsical music video capturing the raw beauty of a picturesque lakeside in a Massachusetts reservoir, this project nourishes the soul with its spiritual freedom. Incorporating elements of meditation with introspective, poetic lyricism, this hypnotic track draws listeners out of their heads, and into a mellow relaxation. Fans of artists from Lianne LaHavas to Frank Ocean will feel at home in the artistic depth and sonic allure of McCue’s music. The artist effortlessly melds a variety of genres - from folk to R&B - in this exploration of mindfulness, nature, serendipity, and navigating dark times with compassion.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO