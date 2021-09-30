CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As another shutdown looms, a bipartisan bill would force legislators to stay in D.C. to pass a budget

By Joe Davidson
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike most other organizations, the federal government threatens itself with serial, avoidable dysfunction. This self-intimidation — call it the potential government shutdown syndrome — often occurs during the closing days of the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30. If Congress doesn’t approve funding by Thursday this year, major sections of the government will close.

Arizona Mirror

Congress passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid

WASHINGTON — Congress made a last-minute dash to avert a government shutdown on Thursday, with the U.S. Senate and House approving a short-term spending bill just hours ahead of a midnight deadline. Every Democratic and independent senator and 15 Republicans supported the bill in the 65-35 vote. The GOP senators in the “aye” tally included […] The post Congress passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS, AZ
Axios

House Democrats pass bill to suspend debt limit

House Democrats on Wednesday passed a bill, 219-212, to suspend the debt limit through December 2022, sending it to the Senate, where it is expected to fail. Why it matters: Democrats are trying to exhaust all options in order to pass the debt limit on the floor without forcing it to go through the partisan budget reconciliation process, but Republicans continue to obstruct that effort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Maggie Hassan
James Lankford
Washington Post

Congress is about to pass a stopgap spending bill. That’ll cost taxpayers.

Congress and the president are on the verge of enacting a stopgap bill to temporarily fund the federal government for the fiscal year that begins Friday. By putting off any major decisions, such “continuing resolutions” (or CRs) buy Congress time to reach bipartisan agreement on funding for both defense and domestic programs for the full fiscal year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsday

Bipartisan infrastructure bill to pass this week, Pelosi says

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said she will delay a vote scheduled for Monday on the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure plan, but expressed confidence that the bill will pass this week. "I'm never bringing to the floor a bill that doesn't have the votes," Pelosi told ABC’s "This...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wiproud.com

Government shutdown looms amid federal budget feud

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. is facing a possible government shutdown next week because lawmakers are at odds over the federal budget. Lawmakers have the power to avoid the shutdown but have so far failed to avert the crisis. “They want to raise $5 trillion and spend it in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Government shutdown creeps closer; House passes abortion bill

Welcome to the D.C. Dispatch, your round-up of what went on in Washington, D.C. this week. The focus remains on a few key priorities for the Biden administration: passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a not-bipartisan spending proposal, and avoiding a government shutdown over the debt ceiling. The House passed a bill along party lines […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Government shutdown creeps closer; House passes abortion bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WITN

House passes defense bill with bipartisan support

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The House passed its the defense policy with bipartisan support. The house voted 316-113 in favor of the $768 billion defense measure after lawmakers spent hours debating hundreds of amendments. The bill, called the National Defense Authorization Act, sets guidelines for defense policy. Some measures in...
RALEIGH, NC
kyma.com

House passes bill on Tuesday to avoid government shutdown

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Democratically controlled House passed a bill Tuesday night to prevent a government shutdown at the end of the month. The party line vote ended at 220 to 211. Government funding is set to expire September 30th and the Stopgap bill would extend funding and keep...
CONGRESS & COURTS

