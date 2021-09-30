CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-30 04:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-30 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 AM MST. * At 405 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Cochise County

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#04 05 00#Doppler
