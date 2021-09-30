CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: State's casinos to accept first sports bets this morning

Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGamblers in Connecticut will be able to legally bet on sports for the first time on Thursday morning. Gamblers in Connecticut will be able to legally bet on sports for the first time on Thursday morning.

www.wfsb.com

The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
pressboxonline.com

Maryland Begins Accepting Sports Betting Applications … When Could Wagers Start?

Marylanders could be placing sports wagers in time for the NFL playoffs. The state has started accepting applications from some potential sports betting hosts, including casinos, professional sports teams and race tracks, and the director of the agency responsible for screening applicants says betting could start “late this fall or early this winter.”
MARYLAND STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Station Casinos facing disciplinary action for accepting post-game sports wagers

The Gaming Control Board is seeking to impose a yet-to-be-determined fine or other disciplinary action on Station Casinos after the company’s sportsbook inside Red Rock Resort accepted approximately 348 wagers on events with already known outcomes. The problematic bets took place over a three-year period. In a two-count complaint filed...
GAMBLING
Wbaltv.com

Horseshoe Casino to double down on sports betting with new restaurant, gaming area

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore has become the latest venue in Maryland to embark on a transformation of its space ahead of the launch of sports betting in the state. The south Baltimore casino announced Wednesday that it will convert the first floor of its building into an "immersive entertainment environment" that will combine a Caesars Sportsbook-branded retail sportsbook with a reconfigured table games area and a new brewpub concept. Horseshoe is a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, which also recently announced a new sports betting partnership with the Baltimore Ravens.
BALTIMORE, MD
cdcgamingreports.com

Connecticut: Before sports betting opens, state addresses problem gambling

The debut of legal sports betting and online casino gambling in Connecticut is days or perhaps weeks away, but a precautionary tool went live Thursday: A chance for people to ban themselves from virtual gambling even before it starts. A voluntary self-exclusion program operated by the Department of Consumer Protection...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Westword

Reader: Sports Betting Is Ruining Sports

Since the legal sports-betting market opened in Colorado seventeen months ago, this state has been deluged by commercials. "I thought that there was going to be at least some type of slowdown," admits Alec Garnett, the Democratic Speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives who championed sports-betting legalization in this state. "We haven’t really seen that, and I have seen a big uptick in the number of complaints from the public that we’ve been having about the amount of sportsbook advertising."
GAMBLING
northbaybusinessjournal.com

How will California proposed sports betting affect the state’s Indian casinos?

On Nov. 8, 2022, California voters will be asked if they want to legalize sports betting at Indian gaming casinos and licensed racetracks in the state. The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, which owns Graton Resort & Casino in Sonoma County, is one of the top five donors to the campaign that has raised $11.78 million, according to BallotPedia. Graton Rancheria has donated $1.7 million to the cause.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eyewitness News

Sports betting to begin at CT casinos on Thursday

(WFSB) – Sports betting will begin in Connecticut on Thursday, but only at the casinos. According to the Dept. of Consumer Protection, all of the appropriate licenses have been issued for on-reservation sports betting to begin on Thursday, Sept. 30. Fans can start placing bets on Thursday at both casinos,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

FanDuel to start in-person sports betting in the State of Washington

The status of in-person sports betting in the State of Washington has just changed drastically. Sportsbook FanDuel announced that they have agreed to a partnership to gain market access for Washington in-person sports betting. FanDuel is also partnering with the Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort in Suquamish, WA to operate the facility’s retail sportsbook. The Suquamish FanDuel sportsbook will open its doors this fall and is going to feature three live betting windows and 12 self-service betting terminal kiosks. The casino will also install three self-service betting kiosks located in the Beach Rock Music and Sports Lounge.
WASHINGTON STATE
whdh.com

Sports betting goes live in another border state

In-person sports betting begins Thursday in Connecticut, giving New Englanders another option for placing legal wagers on Tom Brady’s long-anticipated return to Foxborough this Sunday. As the Massachusetts Senate mulls over the legalization of sports betting again this session, the activity has now been approved in every state bordering Massachusetts...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
thecentersquare.com

Sports betting goes live in Connecticut's casinos

(The Center Square) – Online sports gambling is now live in Connecticut, according to one casino. Mohegan Sun, based in Uncasville, tweeted out a picture of Gov. Ned Lamont placing a bet on the Connecticut Sun, who take on the Chicago Sky tonight in the WNBA Playoffs. “I’m a big...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

WynnBET gains Louisiana online sports betting access, likely through a Caesars-owned casino

WynnBET announced it has secured market access to Louisiana sports betting. Louisiana represents the 17th state WynnBET has secured varying degrees of market access. A source told Saturday Down South that WynnBET has secured a partnership for its online sports betting app through one of Caesars’ physical casino properties in Louisiana. These include the state’s lone land-based casino, Harrah’s in New Orleans, the riverboat Isle of Capri Casino Lake Charles and Horseshoe Bossier City riverboat casino. If these properties receive a sports betting license they could potentially secure two online sports betting licenses each.
LOUISIANA STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Lamont marks start of CT sports betting with his first ever wagers

UNCASVILLE — Gov. Ned Lamont ushered in the next step in legalized gambling in Connecticut Thursday, making the state’s first legal sports wager with a $50 bet for the Connecticut Sun basketball team to beat the Chicago Sky. After casting his bet at Mohegan Sun, the governor placed two $20...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Maryland: First look inside MGM National Harbor’s sportsbook, the ‘archetype’ for future MGM sports betting venues

MGM National Harbor hasn’t been approved, yet, to launch its sports betting program, but you better believe it’ll be ready the moment that license gets a thumbs up from state regulators. The 350-person capacity BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge is virtually complete within the 1 million-square-foot resort, combining a 110-foot-long wraparound...
MARYLAND STATE
tucson.com

NFL

