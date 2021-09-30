Let Your Voice Be Heard

THE CIVIL UNREST OVER THE PAST YEAR AND A HALF HAS REVEALED THE IMMENSE INEQUITIES IN OUR STATE AND THE COUNTRY. It isn’t a new revelation. Racism, sexism, ageism and others forms of discrimination have been deeply rooted in our culture for centuries, but this is the first time I have seen significant efforts to address the problem. When I’m watching a television show, I’m deeply moved and intrigued to see all the commercials that show interracial couples, gay couples and women of different races, shapes and sizes. I think we are on the right track to creating a more equitable world. The value of diversity is being pushed forward, and this is the opportunity to get it right. But true diversity isn’t about what we say: it is about what we do, our motives to do it and how we execute it.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO