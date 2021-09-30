CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Let Your Voice Be Heard

todayswomannow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor some women, speaking up in work meetings can be uncomfortable, but the Find Your Voice & Kick Some Glass workshops, created by Leadership Louisville, are helping women build their confidence, connections and courage. We spoke with Lisa Zangari, executive coach and vice president of Leadership Louisville Center, about how...

www.todayswomannow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Let Your Kids See You Laugh

I am not ashamed to say that I am a former ABW (Angry Black Woman) presently in recovery. What removed my shame was watching the movie Harriet Tubman and also understanding my family history. However, I’m not going to discuss the endless reasons why I was angry. Instead, I prefer to discuss what set me free and the joy I feel knowing that my Black adult sons have lived long enough to see their mother not just smile but laugh uncontrollably.
KIDS
Thrive Global

Minna Taylor of Energize Your Voice: “Over communicate”

Over communicate. During a crisis, I have never heard someone express that they wish they had less information. Simply reflect back to the last time your flight was delayed. Everyone is standing around with anxious glances wondering if anyone knows what’s going on even though the airline staff gave an update five minutes ago. People need the security of information. As leaders, it’s really easy to get tunnel vision. Head down and get it done. Don’t forget to come up for air and connect to your people, frequently. It doesn’t always have to be new information. Reiterate information or just let them know you appreciate them.
ECONOMY
richlandsource.com

Commentary: Finding and using your voice

My daughter Cora took longer than her sisters did to really start speaking. She had some articulation issues that made her difficult to understand for a while, as well as talkative older and younger sisters that maybe just made it easier for her to hold back. However, since starting kindergarten a few weeks ago, it’s as if her voice has blossomed.
ScienceAlert

9-Year Study Reveals The Lasting Effects Childhood Trauma Has on Adult Relationships

An ongoing study among more than 2,000 adults in the Netherlands has found childhood maltreatment is associated with lower quality relationships later in life.  Past research has also found childhood abuse or neglect can lead to insecure attachment patterns in adulthood, but the current study goes further and suggests these issues arise primarily from severe depression associated with that childhood trauma. The large cohort has been tracked for nearly a decade already. In the first, second, fourth, and sixth years of the study, researchers assessed participants for depression and anxiety. In the fourth year, the presence of childhood maltreatment was also evaluated....
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Harvard Business Review
Columbus Telegram

Your mental health is important – let yoga help

“Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.” * MentalHealth.gov. Ways to...
COLUMBUS, NE
UC Daily Campus

‘Let’s Talk:’ Your confidential confidant

College students must navigate through the trials of social life, academics and the unpredictability of life. It is easy to ignore the importance of self-care in such a fast-paced environment. Subsequently, this leads to high levels of stress, anxiety and depression among 18 to 23-year-olds. In an attempt to alleviate...
MENTAL HEALTH
todayswomannow.com

The New Issue Is Out!

Couple Barrett Gargala and Elle Becker celebrate their love — and a movement that is gaining traction. Barrett is wearing: Theia sequined dress, $495, and Mitchies leather jacket, $450, both at Glasscock Too. Diamond dangle earrings, $11,900, at Davis Jewelers. Styling: Christine Fellingham Photo: Kylene White Hair and Makeup: Mikhail...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
ScienceAlert

There's a Strange Paradox in The Way We Want to Connect With Strangers

Many of us come away from conversations with strangers feeling that the interaction has been awkward and unwanted on both sides. But what if we're wrong? A new study suggests that wanting to chat in depth with new people is actually a common feeling. In other words, the next time you're talking to someone you don't know, you shouldn't assume you necessarily have to stick to the small talk. There's a good chance that the person you're talking to is happy to share some of the more personal parts of their life with you, as you might be with them. Researchers carried...
todayswomannow.com

Publisher’s Letter: An Opportunity to Get It Right

THE CIVIL UNREST OVER THE PAST YEAR AND A HALF HAS REVEALED THE IMMENSE INEQUITIES IN OUR STATE AND THE COUNTRY. It isn’t a new revelation. Racism, sexism, ageism and others forms of discrimination have been deeply rooted in our culture for centuries, but this is the first time I have seen significant efforts to address the problem. When I’m watching a television show, I’m deeply moved and intrigued to see all the commercials that show interracial couples, gay couples and women of different races, shapes and sizes. I think we are on the right track to creating a more equitable world. The value of diversity is being pushed forward, and this is the opportunity to get it right. But true diversity isn’t about what we say: it is about what we do, our motives to do it and how we execute it.
ECONOMY
The 74

Supporting Students' Mental Health as they Return to Class, and Beyond

For many young people, going back to school has not been easy — and it is happening at a time when rates of depression, anxiety and substance abuse have risen dramatically. The consequences may be felt by young people and their communities for years to come. Profound, long-lasting mental health effects will disproportionately impact youths […]
MENTAL HEALTH
todayswomannow.com

Living Beyond Cancer: The 2021 Cancer Supplement

In the annual October Cancer supplement by Today’s Woman, meet five women who prove that life doesn’t have to stop for cancer. Instead of giving up, they chose to move forward with grit and determination. Find out how they rose above the obstacles and emerged stronger than ever. Also, find words of encouragement and advice for how to cope with a cancer diagnosis for yourself or someone you love.
CANCER
The 74

Arts Education Can Bolster Students' Social and Emotional Well-Being

As children make their way back into physical classrooms after an unprecedented year of virtual education, parents and educators must ask a crucial question: What can be done to help returning students cope with feelings of anxiety, depression and powerlessness? One avenue for encouraging children’s personal wellness is a return to arts education, whose far-ranging […]
EDUCATION
virginialiving.com

Add Your Voice

Here's two writing projects from Virginia Poet Laureate Luisa A. Ingloria. ​Anyone in Virginia can participate. Virginia Poet Laureate Luisa A. Igloria is starting a state-wide, month-long project to collect 2-4 LINES OF POETRY for a crowd-sourced poem she is calling WE ARE HERE, which takes direct inspiration from the words of the three favorite poets.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy