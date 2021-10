The Pittsburgh Pirates Triple-A affiliate roster might start the season more exciting than the major league roster, but who could you expect to see at Indianapolis?. This season the Pittsburgh Pirates Triple-A affiliate’s roster, the Indianapolis Indians, wasn’t all that exciting. Miguel Yajure and Travis Swaggerty were exciting to watch to start the season but missed a good chunk of the year. The latter lost the entire season due to a dislocated shoulder. Many of the players were more of organizational depth than actual prospects.

MLB ・ 1 HOUR AGO