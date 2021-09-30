CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Mental health resources for employees may evaporate post-pandemic

By Jared Lindzon
Fast Company
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the Fast Company Innovation Festival Live now. After a difficult 18 months, American workers are utilizing mental health resources at record rates, but a new study suggests a majority of employers are planning to reduce that extra coverage in the months ahead. According to a recent study conducted by...

