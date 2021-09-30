Fall programs and new President for Historical Society

HELENA — In recognition of American Indian Heritage Day, the Montana Historical Society is offering free admission on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. In 1997, the Montana Legislature passed into law MCA 20-1-306, designating the fourth Friday in September as American Indian Heritage Day. The intent is to encourage all Montanans to “(1) reflect on American Indian culture and heritage; and (2) celebrate American Indians and their culture and heritage in all lawful ways.” “As part of this celebration, we invite everyone to visit the museum, tour our exhibits and learn about the unique cultures and histories of Montana Indians,” Outreach Historian Martha Kohl said. Exhibits include Neither Empty Nor Unknown: Montana at the Time of Lewis and Clark, which interprets the Native nations who, in 1805, had lived in this region for thousands of years, and “End of the Last Ice Age,” which features the evidence of the earliest human habitation in North America, dating to 13,000 years ago. Located across the street from the capitol, at 225 No. Roberts in Helena, the Montana Historical Society museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.

