Fall programs and new President for Historical Society
As of this past June, the Candor Historical Society has a new President. Nancy Ward Riggs, previously the Vice-President, was voted in as president, due to Milton Dougherty stepping down. Riggs’ father moved the family to Candor where her ancestors had been among the first settlers in Candor. She graduated from Candor Central School, SUNY Geneseo, and Syracuse University. In 1973, she went to Germany to teach the dependent children of the soldiers, where she met her husband, Bob. After returning to the States, she continued teaching, first at Lansing Central School, then Newfield Central, and finally Candor Central.www.ithaca.com
