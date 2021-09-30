CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to benefit from corporate pledges to minority businesses

Since the start of 2020, companies from Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase to Google and Twitter have pledged billions of dollars to support entrepreneurs of color. All those dollars don’t go directly into business owners’ pockets, however. Many are being invested in other financial institutions — particularly community development financial institutions, whose services include making small-business loans to borrowers underserved by traditional banks.

NJ Spotlight

NJ’s minority businesses struggle to rebuild from COVID-19

Study confirms what many know: Pandemic disproportionately harmed Black, brown communities. The Health Food and Herb Center on Broad Street in Newark helped provide for generations of the Mofford family and has been a consistent presence in the Central Ward neighborhood for 47 years. The store, just prior to the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, was a place where customers could get sandwiches, soups and a wheatgrass smoothie.
NEWARK, NJ
Columbus Business First

Minority-owned businesses grapple with uneven pandemic recovery

Dos Hermanos owner Lisa Gutierrez is still feeling the strain on her business from Covid-19, even 18 months into the pandemic. There were multiple loan and grant programs in the early days of the pandemic, and even several months in, to help support businesses like Dos Hermanos, which operates several brick-and-mortar locations and food trucks in Central Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
TIME

How to Invest in Companies That Are Actually Helping the Environment

ESG funds—investment funds that are supposed to include companies that score the highest marks in environmental, social and governance factors—have become increasingly popular as more people look to put their money where their environmental concerns are. When BlackRock debuted a new ESG-aligned fund in April, investors couldn’t get enough. They poured $1.25 billion into the U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (stock ticker LCTU) on its first day. No ESG fund, or any type of exchange-traded fund (ETF) for that matter, had ever received that much investment so quickly .
ENVIRONMENT
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
bizjournals

Minority-owned small businesses in Miami to receive over $1 million in grants from Comcast

Comcast has announced more than $1 million in fresh funding to support small businesses owned by people of color in Miami-Dade and Broward County. The funds will come in the form of $10,000 grants and will be awarded to 100 minority-owned small businesses in Miami-Dade and Broward County, one of six markets selected by Comcast to receive the funding, which is also slated to go to small businesses in Houston, Minneapolis, Oakland, Seattle, and Washington, D.C., and totals more than $6 million in support.
SMALL BUSINESS
WTVF

Funding minority and women-owned businesses

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Rhori Johnston is joined by Pathway Lending’s Jon Eisen and Keyunta “Key” Dawson to discuss their new FlexFund and funding minority and women-owned businesses in this episode of OpenLine. Check out Pathway Lending's website for more information.
NASHVILLE, TN
mymcmedia.org

$10,000 Grants Available for Small, Minority-Owned Businesses

Minority-owned small businesses in Montgomery County can apply for a grant from Fiserv, Inc., a global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions. Fiserv Back2Business program will award a total of $50 million in grants, community support and resources, including free consulting. Businesses are eligible for $10,000 grants. The money is designed to be used for payroll, rent or lease payments, technology or equipment purchases and premise redesign.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

United Therapeutics Converts to a Public Benefit Corporation

Downtown Silver Spring-based United Therapeutics Corporation yesterday announced that following shareholder approval, it has officially converted to a public benefit corporation (PBC), the first PBC conversion of a public biotech or pharmaceutical company. “We are inspired by our shareholders who recognize that caring for our patients, planet, employees, communities, and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

From Amazon to Walmart, Here's How College Tuition Became the Hot Corporate Benefit

Earlier this year, Walmart, the biggest employer in the world, announced that it would offer free college for all 1.4 million of its U.S. employees. The benefit builds on a program introduced by the retail behemoth in 2018, which offered subsidized higher education for employees who would pay just $1 per day to earn an associate's or bachelor's degree in business or supply chain management from the University of Florida, Brandman University and Bellevue University.
EDUCATION
lasentinel.net

Minority owned businesses in LA to receive financial boost

JPMorgan Chase and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) launched a $2.65 million commitment to provide capital and resources to entrepreneurs of color in Los Angeles. Los Angeles has the largest small business economy in the U.S., with over 250,000 small businesses. However, there’s a shortage of capital available for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Urban Milwaukee

Greater Milwaukee Foundation Funds Minority-Owned Businesses

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation provided a total of $780,000 in low-interest loans to 17 small businesses in Milwaukee. The loan amounts range from $25,000 to $50,000. Eighty percent of the businesses are located just north of downtown Milwaukee in the Halyard Park, Harambee and Brewers Hill neighborhoods. All are owned by people of color.
MILWAUKEE, WI
uschamber.com

Meet the Finalists: Minority-Owned Business Achievement Award

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s annual Dream Big Awards, presented by Spectrum Reach, celebrate the achievements of small businesses and honors their contributions to America’s economic growth. This year’s Dream Big Minority-Owned Small Business Achievement Award, presented by MetLife, recognizes a minority-owned, small business that exemplifies the significant contributions made...
SMALL BUSINESS
crunchbase.com

How Proptech Benefits From The Squeeze Between Investors And Institutions

Proptech startups are booming. According to recent data from Crunchbase, VC-back real estate companies have raised nearly $11 billion this year, up about 22 percent from a year ago. That surge is being fueled by a number of important trends like low interest rates, a red-hot construction market, and government spending, but the center of this proptech surge is the flood of institutional money into real estate.
REAL ESTATE
oklahoman.com

Schools, students benefit from gifts from businesses

Business gives $1,000 for HVAC Scholarships at CV Tech. Air Comfort Solutions, an area heating and air conditioning business with locations in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, has given $1,000 to provide scholarships for students enrolled at Canadian Valley Technology Center. The scholarships will benefit graduates of CV Tech’s Heating, Ventilation,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
aspeninstitute.org

Insights from Businesses: How Digital Transformation Is Impacting Work and Skill Needs

Over the past year, UpSkill America conducted a three-phase study to learn how the pandemic and heightened attention on racial inequities have influenced companies’ employment plans for the months and years ahead. We were especially interested in the impact these changes were having on frontline and entry-level employees and employers’ education and training programs.
ECONOMY

