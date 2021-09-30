CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Years Later, the Pentax 645Z Is Now Supported in Capture One

The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 5 days ago
Today, Capture One 21 is getting several enhancements ahead of the release of Capture One 22. To kick this off, some users will see a 500% collection load-speed improvement. I’ve known about this in beta for a while, but didn’t test it. I’m pretty sure that the folks who will see the most significant changes are using Apple M1 laptops. Then there are improvements with both Sigma and Fujifilm tethering. Capture One let us know exclusively about another big one: the Pentax 645Z will finally be supported.

www.thephoblographer.com

New York City, NY
For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/

