Friday is sunny and warm with highs in the 80s

After some morning fog, Thursday was spectacular with sun, a light breeze and low to mid 70s in Milwaukee to low 80s inland. Tonight is clear with some patchy fog and warmer temps with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday is sunny and warm with a high of 80 in Milwaukee to mid 80s inland. Friday evening looks great for high school football games with temps near 70 and just a 15% chance for a sprinkle - and mainly inland.

A cold front will move into the state on Saturday with scattered t'showers midday ahead of the front and then late afternoon and evening along the front. Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s with some humidity. Rain is likely Saturday night into Sunday morning, and then just a few afternoon showers are possible Sunday afternoon. It is back to reality on Sunday with clouds, a brisk NE breeze and highs in the 60s. Next week looks mainly dry, sunny and comfortably cool with highs in the 60s and lows in the low 50s.

TONIGHT : Mostly clear and cool with patchy fog

Low: 58 Lakefront...55 Inland

Wind: Calm

FRIDAY : Mostly sunny and warm

High: 75 Lakefront...84 Inland

Wind: SSE 10-15 mph

SATURDAY : Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered t'showers

High: 76

Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

SUNDAY : Mostly cloudy, cooler and breezy with scattered showers

High: 65 Lakefront...70 Inland

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

MONDAY : Partly cloudy, cool and windy

High: 66

Wind: NE 15-25 mph

TUESDAY : Mostly sunny, cool and windy

High: 66

Wind: NE 15-25 mph