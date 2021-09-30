Award-winning photos taken in the ocean capture the beauty and wonder of the underwater world

These award-winning images from the 2021 Ocean Photography Awards capture the mystery of the underwater world. Aimee Jan's photo of a turtle surrounded by glass fish was the contest's winner. The competition's runner-up was Henley Spiers, who captured this energetic image of diving gannets, a type of seabird. Third place in the overall contest went to Matty Smith for his image of a hawksbill turtle hatchling heading out to sea. The turtle was just a few minutes old, according to Smith's caption on the contest website. In the adventure photographer of the year category, Ben Thouard was awarded first place for an action-packed photo of a surfer in Tahiti. Thouard also placed second in the same category with this image, which has a unique, low-angle shot. Sebastien Pontoizeau's image of a free diver and a humpback whale placed third in the adventure photographer of the year category. There was only one winner in the community choice category, and it was Phil de Glanville for this image of surfer Jack Robinson in Western Australia. Stefan Christmann's impressive penguin photo collection, including this image of two emperor penguin fathers, earned the photographer the collective portfolio award. Runner-up for the collective portfolio award was Matty Smith for his photographs of colorful marine animals, including this image of a striate anglerfish. Finally, Alex Kydd earned the third spot in the collective portfolio award with a series of images they took off the coast of Western Australia and West Papua, Indonesia. Kerim Sabuncuoglu won in the conservation photographer of the year for this heart-wrenching image of a dead moray eel on a fishing line. Second-place in the category also features the tragic outcome of fishing line. Galice Hoarau snapped this image of a seagull caught on a ghost fishing line in Norway. This image of a nautilus - a type of marine mollusk - floating with a piece of trash earned Steven Kovacs third place in the conservation photographer of the year category. Martin Broen won the award for exploration photographer of the year with this photo of an underwater cave in Quintana Roo, Mexico. Kovacs was also a runner-up for the exploration photographer of the year category with this image of a rare, deep-water eel larva. Smith's detailed portrait of a squid earned him third place in the exploration photographer of the year category. For the first time, the competition added a "female fifty fathoms" award, designed to celebrate women photographers. Renee Capozzola won first place with her portfolio of work, including this image of a blacktip reef shark. Jan, who won the overall contest, came in second place in the female fifty fathoms category with her image of a solitary manta ray feeding off the coast of Western Australia. A breathtaking image of a leopard shark by Emily Ledwidge placed third in the female fifty fathoms category. Hannah Le Leu was deemed the young photographer of the year for her image of a green sea turtle hatchling bobbing in the ocean. Jack McKee earned second place in the same category for a whimsical image of a juvenile flying fish. Finally, an image of two gray whales and their perfect poses earned Mikayla Jones third place in the young photographer of the year category. Read the original article on Insider
It’s no secret that the human race is having a devastating impact on ocean ecosystems, but sometimes it takes just one arresting photograph to really bring the message home. One such image emerged at this year’s Ocean Photography Awards (which had some out-of-this-world entries), as photographer Steven Kovacs presented a photo of a fish curiously gumming a discarded cigarette. While the animal’s slack jaw stuffed with a puff is at first glance quite amusing, it serves as a sobering reminder as to how even small decisions we make can lead to the death of ocean wildlife (even when it looks cool, in the case of the ring-bearing fish). And, when you scale up that impact to the population of the human race, it becomes apparent how pressing it is that we change our ways.
