Award-winning photos taken in the ocean capture the beauty and wonder of the underwater world

By Monica Humphries
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42PHbi_0cCh8QsB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09KwcE_0cCh8QsB00
Hannah Le Leu's award-winning photo of a green sea turtle hatchling.

Hannah Le Leu/Ocean Photography Awards

These award-winning images from the 2021 Ocean Photography Awards capture the mystery of the underwater world. Aimee Jan's photo of a turtle surrounded by glass fish was the contest's winner.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYxAE_0cCh8QsB00
A green turtle, surrounded by glass fish in Ningaloo Reef, Australia.

Aimee Jan/Ocean Photography Awards

The competition's runner-up was Henley Spiers, who captured this energetic image of diving gannets, a type of seabird.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfgJ6_0cCh8QsB00
Henley Spiers caught this photo of seabirds as they embark on fishing dives in the Shetland Islands, Scotland.

Henley Spiers/Ocean Photography Awards

Third place in the overall contest went to Matty Smith for his image of a hawksbill turtle hatchling heading out to sea. The turtle was just a few minutes old, according to Smith's caption on the contest website.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCElS_0cCh8QsB00
A hawksbill sea turtle heads out to sea for the first time in Papua New Guinea.

Matty Smith/Ocean Photography Awards

In the adventure photographer of the year category, Ben Thouard was awarded first place for an action-packed photo of a surfer in Tahiti.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vSER8_0cCh8QsB00
Surfer Matahi Drollet catches a wave known as Teahupo’o in Tahiti.

Ben Thouard/Ocean Photography Awards

Thouard also placed second in the same category with this image, which has a unique, low-angle shot.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mj5Fk_0cCh8QsB00
A wave known as Teahupo’o, as seen from below.

Ben Thouard /Ocean Photography Awards

Sebastien Pontoizeau's image of a free diver and a humpback whale placed third in the adventure photographer of the year category.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTmor_0cCh8QsB00
A freediver duck-dives to capture a photograph of a humpback whale.

Sebastien Pontoizeau/Ocean Photography Awards

There was only one winner in the community choice category, and it was Phil de Glanville for this image of surfer Jack Robinson in Western Australia.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2viJ_0cCh8QsB00
Surfer Jack Robinson rides waves off the coast of Western Australia.

Phil de Glanville /Ocean Photography Awards

Stefan Christmann's impressive penguin photo collection, including this image of two emperor penguin fathers, earned the photographer the collective portfolio award.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30H1R7_0cCh8QsB00
Two emperor penguin fathers meet on the sea ice, showing their offspring.

Stefan Christmann/Ocean Photography Awards

Runner-up for the collective portfolio award was Matty Smith for his photographs of colorful marine animals, including this image of a striate anglerfish.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3feEY8_0cCh8QsB00
A striate anglerfish, captured by Matty Smith.

Matty Smith/Ocean Photography Awards

Finally, Alex Kydd earned the third spot in the collective portfolio award with a series of images they took off the coast of Western Australia and West Papua, Indonesia.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PsClv_0cCh8QsB00
A whale shark swimming in the blue on the Ningaloo Reef, Western Australia.

Alex Kydd/Ocean Photography Awards

Kerim Sabuncuoglu won in the conservation photographer of the year for this heart-wrenching image of a dead moray eel on a fishing line.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fW0p6_0cCh8QsB00
A dead moray eel on an abandoned fishing line.

Kerim Sabuncuoglu/Ocean Photography Awards

Second-place in the category also features the tragic outcome of fishing line. Galice Hoarau snapped this image of a seagull caught on a ghost fishing line in Norway.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MzTZt_0cCh8QsB00
A gull caught on a ghost fishing line.

Galice Hoarau/Ocean Photography Awards

This image of a nautilus - a type of marine mollusk - floating with a piece of trash earned Steven Kovacs third place in the conservation photographer of the year category.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1Xr8_0cCh8QsB00
A female paper nautilus drifts along on a piece of trash in Anilao, Philippines.

Steven Kovacs/Ocean Photography Awards

Martin Broen won the award for exploration photographer of the year with this photo of an underwater cave in Quintana Roo, Mexico.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vCxgV_0cCh8QsB00
Speleothems cast long shadows at cenote Dos Pisos in Quintana Roo, Mexico.

Martin Broen/Ocean Photography Awards

Kovacs was also a runner-up for the exploration photographer of the year category with this image of a rare, deep-water eel larva.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HourO_0cCh8QsB00
A rare deep-water cusk eel larva spotted in Florida.

Steven Kovacs/Ocean Photography Awards

Smith's detailed portrait of a squid earned him third place in the exploration photographer of the year category.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26XDC9_0cCh8QsB00
A portrait of a squid.

Matty Smith/Ocean Photography Awards

For the first time, the competition added a "female fifty fathoms" award, designed to celebrate women photographers. Renee Capozzola won first place with her portfolio of work, including this image of a blacktip reef shark.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=443iln_0cCh8QsB00
A lone blacktip reef shark lines up its dorsal fin with the setting sun in Moorea, French Polynesia.

Renee Capozzola/Ocean Photography Awards

Jan, who won the overall contest, came in second place in the female fifty fathoms category with her image of a solitary manta ray feeding off the coast of Western Australia.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVpNX_0cCh8QsB00
A manta ray feeds in calm waters.

Aimee Jan/Ocean Photography Awards

A breathtaking image of a leopard shark by Emily Ledwidge placed third in the female fifty fathoms category.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hr0Ei_0cCh8QsB00
A leopard shark slowly swims away on the Ningaloo Reef.

Emily Ledwidge/Ocean Photography Awards

Hannah Le Leu was deemed the young photographer of the year for her image of a green sea turtle hatchling bobbing in the ocean.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iftoY_0cCh8QsB00
A green sea turtle hatchling cautiously surfaces for air.

Hannah Le Leu/Ocean Photography Awards

Jack McKee earned second place in the same category for a whimsical image of a juvenile flying fish.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4etK1q_0cCh8QsB00
A juvenile flying fish, photographed from below in Australia.

Jack McKee/Ocean Photography Awards

Finally, an image of two gray whales and their perfect poses earned Mikayla Jones third place in the young photographer of the year category.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16GyyB_0cCh8QsB00
Two gray whales looked like they were posing for Mikayla Jones' photo.

Mikayla Jones/Ocean Photography Awards

Read the original article on Insider

