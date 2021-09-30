CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Recipe exchange: Cheesecake, fruit crumble, and more delicious dishes from the Allentown Fair

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 5 days ago

We have more great recipes from the Allentown Fair to share in this week’s Recipe Exchange column.

Next week we’ll be back to sharing and asking for recipes from our readers. We have some in a recipe box we haven’t shared yet so stayed tuned.

Meanwhile, here are more blue-ribbon winners from the Allentown Fair, which wrapped up its 169th year on Labor Day.

Clover Hill Vineyards and Winery’s Supreme Cheesecake Contest

Blue ribbon: Cindy Hendershot, Danielsville

Spiced caramel apple cheesecake

What you’ll need

Crust

2 cups of crushed gingersnap cookies

2 tbsp. butter melted

Filling

3 8 ounce cream cheese packages softened

1 cup of sugar

2 eggs

1 egg yolk

1/4 cup of whipping cream

2 tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. vanilla

2 medium apples of your choice (grown in Pennsylvania), peeled and sliced thin

1 tbsp. light brown sugar

1/4 cup butter, melted

2 tbsp. Clover Valley spiced apple wine

Homemade caramel

1 14-ounce sweetened condensed milk

1 cup of light corn syrup

1 cup of sugar

1/2 cup of brown sugar

1/4 cup of butter

1 tbsp of vanilla

2 tbsp. Clover Hill spiced apple wine

Topping

1/2 cup of all-purpose flour

1/2 cup of light brown sugar

1/4 cup of chopped pecans or walnuts

1/4 cup butter melted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spray bottom of a 9″ or 10″ cheesecake pan with cooking spray. In a small bowl, stir all crust ingredients together. Wrap outside of the pan with foil. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes. Cool.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Adds one egg at a time then flour and vanilla. In another medium bowl, combine apples with brown sugar, spiced apple wine and cinnamon. Toss until coated.

Pour half of the cheesecake filling into the crust and arrange apples on top. Pour the rest of the filling on top. Bake for 40 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine topping ingredients. Bake for 20 minutes. Cool. Refrigerate.

The Pampered Chef Fruit Crisp-Cobblers Contest

Blue ribbon: Madison Stettler of Schnecksville

Peach fruit crumble

What you’ll need

Four cups of peaches, sliced and peeled

3 tbsp. sugar

2 tbsp. cornstarch

3 tbsp. orange juice

Crumbs:

1 cup of flour

1/3 cup of sugar

1/3 cup of brown sugar

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 Lb. butter, cold in cubes

1/2 cup oatmeal

1/2 cup nuts

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Put peaches into a bowl. Add the sugar, cornstarch and orange juice. Mix well and put into a baking dish.

Combine ingredients for the crust and cover the top. Bake at 350 for 40 minutes.

Bechdolts Orchard Fresh Peach Dessert Contest

Blue ribbon winner: Eva Seibert of Salisbury Twp.

Peach cheesecake crumb

What you’ll need:

1 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour

1/2 cup of granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 stick of cold unsalted butter, cut into 8 pieces

1 egg

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup of water

1/4 cup of cornstarch

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. vanilla extract

4 cups chopped peeled peaches, roughly 4 to 5 large peaches

8 ounces of cream cheese softened

1/4 cup of granulated sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon of vanilla

Filling: In a large saucepan whisk together sugar, water, cornstarch and lemon juice. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring often. Cook until thickened, about two to three minutes. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and peaches. Cool to room temperature.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line an 8 X 8″ pan with parchment paper. In a medium bowl mix together flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder and salt. With a pastry cutter or two forks, cut in the butter until the pieces look like pebbles then cut in the egg. The dough will be crumbly. Reserve 1/2 cup for the topping and pat the rest into the bottom of the pan.

In a large mixing bowl, beat together the cream cheese and sugar till smooth. Beat in the egg and vanilla and pour over the base layer. Top with the peach pie filling then top with the reserved 1/2 cup of topping. Bake 38 to 40 minutes or until the top is slightly brown and looks set when given a gentle shake. Cool completely before cutting into 12 bars. Refrigerate leftovers for up to a week.

A&A Plumbing “No Bake” Dessert Contest

Blue ribbon: Kaitlyn Moyer of Allentown

Chocolate peanut butter mousse bars

What you’ll need

Crust:

16 regular Oreo cookies, crushed

16 mini peanut butter cups

Mousse:

1 cup of peanut butter

8 ounces of cream cheese

2 tsp. unflavored gelatin mixed with 1/4 cup of water

1 1/3 cups of confectioners’ sugar

1 cup of heavy whipping cream

Chocolate mousse ingredients

2 cups of heavy whipping cream

1 tsp. unflavored gelatin mixed in 2 tsp. water then melt 10 to 15 seconds

1 3.9 ounce box of chocolate instant pudding

2 tbsp. chocolate cocoa powder

1 tbsp. dark chocolate cocoa powder

Decoration

6 mini peanut butter cups

Crust: Melt peanut butter cups in a microwave for 1 minute. Stir peanut butter cups until completely melted. Pour crushed Oreos on top and mix together. Place about 1 tbsp. of mixture into each 2 X 2 X 2 silicone square mold. (You can also use an 8X8 square pan). Press down mixture in mold or pan to create crust. Set crust in the freezer to chill for about 30 minutes.

Peanut butter mousse: Cream together peanut butter and cream cheese into a bowl. In another bowl, put gelatin and water together and microwave for 10 to 15 seconds. Pour into mixing bowl. Beat for one minute. Add confectioner sugar to mixing bowl and beat for another minute.

In a separate mixing bowl whip heavy whipping cream until stiff peaks form. Fold the whipped cream into the peanut butter mixture. Pipe mixture on top of crust; fill mold 3/4 full. Chill in freezer for about 30 minutes.

Chocolate mousse: Using a mixer beat heavy whipping cream until soft peaks form. In a separate bowl, add gelatin and 2 tbsp. of water and microwave 10 to 15 seconds. In another bowl, add chocolate instant pudding, cocoa powder and dark chocolate cocoa powder and mix well. Add powders and gelatin together then fold in the whipped cream.

Add mini peanut butter cups for decoration.

Vynecrest Winery’s Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest

Blue ribbon: Madison Stettler of Schnecksville

Chocolate peanut butter cake

What you’ll need

2 cups of flour

3/4 cups of Special Dark cocoa

2 tsp. baking soda

1 cup of buttermilk

2 tsp. vanilla

1 cup brewed coffee

1/3 cup Kahlua

1 3 ounce box of Dove Bourbon vanilla dark chocolate pudding

2 cups of sugar

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

2 eggs

2 tbsp. instant coffee

1/2 cup oil

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add oil. Mix buttermilk and eggs. Add vanilla, Kahlua and pudding. Dissolve instant coffee into 1 cup of brewed coffee. Add to batter. Mix well. Pour even into 4 by 9 round pans. Bake for about 20 minutes until done and allow to cool.

Peanut butter frosting: Combine 1 cup of milk and 4 tbsp. of flour. Mix well, strain and pour into a small saucepan. Heat on the stove and cook it till it forms a paste. Let cool. In another bowl, mix 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup butter, 1/2 cup of shortening and 2 tsp. vanilla. Add paste mixture. Add 1 cup of peanut butter, Mix.

Ganache: Warm 1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream on the stove. Add one bag of Special Dark chocolate chips and let melt. Pour over top of the cake. Decorate with peanut butter candies.

Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest

Blue ribbon: Susan Conrad of Alburtis

Autumn apple pie

What you’ll need:

Pie crust

3 cups of flour

3/4 cups of Crisco

3/4 cups unsalted butter

1 1/2 tsp. granulated sugar

1 tsp. salt

1/2 cup ice-cold water

1 egg white

Turbinado sugar

Filling:

12 honey crisp and granny smith apples

3 tbsp. lemon juice

3 tbsp. apple cider

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

2 tsp. instant clear gel

2 tsp. unsalted butter

1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

Crust: Combine ingredients. Roll out to fit a 9 1/2 inch pie pan and do not flute the edges. Use any leftover dough for apple leaf cut-out or other decorations. Put crust into the fridge to keep cool.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Filling: Combine apples through cinnamon in a large bowl. Get out the crust and brush the bottom with egg white, as well as decorations. Add filling and top with small pats of butter. Moisten the edge of the pies with egg white and apple leaf cutouts slightly overlapping each. Sprinkle with turbinado sugar.

Put pie into the oven and bake for 15 minutes. Remove from heat and cover edges with foil. Lower the heat to 350 degrees and bake for 60 to 90 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown.

Comments / 0

 

knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Unusual Ingredients Bobby Flay Always Adds To His Grilled Cheese

The September 13 episode of the "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay" podcast may be the best one yet, at least for sports fans and young adults. The father-daughter duo, who started their food podcast earlier this year, broke down everything there is to know about "pregaming." For those who aren't familiar with the term, pregaming is when you drink before going out to the bars, a football game, or another kind of social arrangement. Pregaming is a lot like tailgating except there's a lot less food, a lot more alcohol, and it's usually with a smaller group of people ahead of a larger event.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Olive Garden Salad: What To Know Before Ordering

Olive Garden is a restaurant chain that has a lot of fans, including some big-name celebrities like Shia LeBoeuf and John Travolta, who could probably afford to dine at nothing but high-end steakhouses every night without taking much of a hit to the wallet (via E Online). Bustle even reported that Taylor Swift even name-dropped Olive Garden in one of her songs.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Wendy's Baked Potato: What To Know Before Ordering

There's no denying that a meal from one of your favorite fast food restaurants just hits the spot every once in a while. Juicy burgers, nuggets, and chicken sandwiches are all staple menu items at quick-service eateries across the country, and you can almost guarantee it's best accompanied by a delicious side order of fries.
RESTAURANTS
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
My Country 95.5

5 Easy Recipes That Are Perfect To Take To A Friend In Need

One of the best parts about Wyoming is that we are always willing to lend a helping hand. It's even written into the Code Of The West "Do what needs to be done." When my son broke his arm last year in a football game (resulting in 2 plates and 11 screws) I had several friends who dropped off meals for us.
RECIPES
30Seconds

30-Minute Chicken & Dumplings Recipe: This From Scratch Chicken & Dumplings Recipe Is Grandma Tested & Approved

I know I've struck gold with a recipe when it gets my grandma's seal of approval! Try this easy chicken and dumplings recipe on your family tonight. So good!. In a bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt, to taste. Cut the butter into the dry ingredients with a fork or pastry blender. Stir in milk, mixing with a fork until the dough forms a ball.
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

No-Bake Eclair Cake

I really love eclairs but I don’t have much time to make them…making éclair pastry is a quite complicated process – if you want to make it perfect! But, recently I received this amazing recipe from my cousin Franca and … the taste of éclairs is back in my home! This no-bake eclair cake is lovely and delicious and everyone can make it!
RECIPES
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
