Bondi is back, with new role in Trumpworld
Breaking overnight — A shakeup in Trumpworld has led to former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi taking charge of the pro-Trump super PAC, Make America Great Again Action. Bondi is replacing Corey Lewandowski, following allegations that he made unwanted sexual advances toward a major Trump donor. Bondi is considered a steadfast loyalist of Trump and briefly worked at the White House after she left office. Even with the new role, she will remain a partner in the D.C. offices of Ballard Partners.
