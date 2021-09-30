CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bondi is back, with new role in Trumpworld

By GARY FINEOUT
POLITICO
 5 days ago

Presented by USA-IT Breaking overnight — A shakeup in Trumpworld has led to former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi taking charge of the pro-Trump super PAC, Make America Great Again Action. Bondi is replacing Corey Lewandowski, following allegations that he made unwanted sexual advances toward a major Trump donor. Bondi is considered a steadfast loyalist of Trump and briefly worked at the White House after she left office. Even with the new role, she will remain a partner in the D.C. offices of Ballard Partners.

