Bondi is back, with new role in Trumpworld

There’s a line from former vice president Mike Pence’s interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Monday that stands out as remarkable. The two were discussing the aftermath of the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, during which protesters — agitated by Donald Trump’s regular assertions that Pence had the ability to overturn the results of the election — turned their anger against the vice president. Pence could not do what Trump wanted, but because the president had created this illusory world in which fraud was rampant and the solution simple, the furious mob saw the vice president as the enemy as surely as they did Democrats and supporters of Joe Biden.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 HOURS AGO