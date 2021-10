Dr. Kim Hires is a leadership coach, speaker, and author who specializes in burnout prevention and recovery. After her own journey into and out of burnout, Dr. Kim has applied her learnings to a coaching business to help other leaders through their burnout. She works with individuals, groups, and corporate teams to equip leaders with tools to align their passion, purpose, performance, and resources. Her work enables people to prevent or recover from burnout, reconnect with their “why,” and optimize their joy to become the best leaders they can be—for themselves and their organizations.

