CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Mostradamus speaks: Predictions for Week 7

By MAURICE PATTON mpatton@mainstreetmediatn.com
wilsonpost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we get into the second half of the regular-season schedule, games are taking on additional importance with regard to postseason play and teams are starting to separate themselves into playoff contenders or playing out the string. Not all of those in the latter category are resigned to that status,...

www.wilsonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
wilsonpost.com

ROUNDUP: Columbia Academy earns win No. 1; Raiders fall again

MT. JULIET -- In a see-saw affair Friday night, visiting Columbia Academy finally got the best of host Mt. Juliet Christian and secured its first win of the season, 27-21. Connor Rosson’s third touchdown pass of the night, an 11-yarder to Samuel Nowotny with 1:25 remaining, and the ensuing two-point conversion pass to Aiden Hatley provided the margin of victory for CA after five straight losses.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

High School Football Expert Predictions – Week 7

This season, a group of experts will predict the outcomes of the high school football games for Cookeville, Livingston Academy, Monterey, Upperman and White County. The experts all have experience covering high school sports in the Upper Cumberland with a variety of outlets. Note: These predictions are purely opinions. The...
COOKEVILLE, TN
The Spun

Mel Kiper Says 1 College Quarterback Is Dropping Fast

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently updated his big board for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is still months away. One star college football quarterback is “tumbling” on his draft board. Kiper Jr. revealed that Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler has fallen hard on his latest big...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County football predictions: Week 7

Week 6 record: 6-3 Overall record: 54-11 We are now heading into the homeward stretch. The first half of the season is behind us, and the second half kicks off this week with teams jumping back into region play. There are still three undefeated teams this season, while several others...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
AthlonSports.com

NFL Predictions: Week 3 Picks for Every Game

It's only Week 3 of the NFL season and injuries, especially to quarterbacks, are already making an impact. This is one of the main storylines to follow entering this week's games. The quarterback carousel starts with "Thursday Night Football," which sees the Carolina Panthers, one of the surprise teams in...
NFL
chatsports.com

KIRK SPEAKS: Week 4: Colorado State

It’s kind of a weird time to be an Iowa fan right now. On one hand, we’re the No. 5 ranked team in the nation, who has started the season 3-0 and has won 9 in a row dating back to last season. The defense is great and we have probably the best punter in the nation. But the slow start to the offense over three games and the...inconsistent play of quarterback Spencer Petras has seemingly divided the fanbase. Some people think this team is bound for glory, while others are living in doom and gloom. I’m just along for the ride.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Edwards
FanSided

Fantasy Football: 5 bold predictions for Week 3

Week 2 in the NFL was an exciting one for fantasy football fans. Just look how it ended. Aaron Jones with the game of his life, scoring four touchdowns against the Detroit Lions to make up for a terrible Week 1. Davante Adams broke 100 yards receiving, and Aaron Rodgers showed us why we should relax.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

AP staff NFL preview and predictions for Week 3

Once again, Thursday Night Football kicks off Week 3’s NFL schedule, with the Houston Texans (1-1) hosting the Carolina Panthers (2-0). The Kansas City Chiefs will be at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time. Elsewhere in the AFC West, the New...
NFL
USA Today

Predictions for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 3

Are you ready for some more Kansas City Chiefs football, Chiefs Kingdom?. Just as we have over the past five seasons, the Chiefs Wire staff will offer its weekly predictions for each Chiefs game. Below you’ll find all of our picks for Kansas City’s Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 12:00 p.m. CT at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams vs. Buccaneers: Week 3 Prediction Picks

After two weeks into the NFL season, it's becoming more clear what each team is going to eventually evolve into being for the 2021 season. While its still just the early stages of what’s set to come, the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers look like the premature front runners for the league's top two teams.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Nashville#Franklin Road Academy#Raptors#American Football#Marshall Co#Glencliff#Pearl Cohn#Tigers#Lawrence Co 13#Loretto
Florida Times-Union

Week 3 staff predictions: Jaguars vs. Cardinals

Going up against Kyler Murray looks like the worst matchup on paper so far this season. Now don't ask me why, but I have a feeling the Jaguars will finally have a shot to win in the fourth quarter. Remember, even the 1-15 Jaguars last year were either leading, tied or within one score in the fourth quarter of nine games. That can happen against Arizona, providing the Jaguars can move the chains with a consistent running game against NFL's 26th-ranked run defense.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks at Vikings Week 3 Predictions

Dropping their home opener against the Titans in heartbreaking fashion last week, the Seahawks look to rebound against a rather familiar opponent: the Vikings. Having played host in each of the two teams' last three head-to-head matchups, Seattle finally makes its way to Minnesota for its first-ever regular season appearance at U.S. Bank Stadium.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Patriots-Saints Week 3 Predictions

BOSTON (CBS) — The last time the Saints marched into Gillette Stadium was in 2013, when Tom Brady led the Patriots to a dramatic last-second win, hitting Kenbrell Thompkins for a 17-yard touchdown with five seconds left. Pandemonium ensued, including Scott Zolak’s famous “unicorns and show ponies” radio call. Sunday’s...
NFL
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 3

Reuben Frank (1-1) I expect the Eagles to play better Monday night than they did Sunday. I expect the offense to be more efficient, Nick Sirianni to call a better game, Jalen Hurts to complete more than 12 passes and the defense to finally force a turnover or two. But I don’t think it’ll be quite enough. Dak Prescott is 5-2 in his career against the Eagles, with the losses coming in 2016 and 2017. He’s back healthy and playing at a high level, and even with some banged up WRs, I just think the Dallas offense has a little too much for the Eagles to handle right now. Prescott is completing 77 percent of his passes and has been sacked only three times in 85 pass attempts. I expect this to be a close, competitive, hard-fought game, but in that building — where the Eagles are 1-4 since 2016 — I’ve got the Cowboys getting the W. The Eagles are just 7-11 in their last 18 games against the Cowboys and they haven’t swept them since 2011. This one is more of the same.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wilsonpost.com

The Week 7 By The Numbers

Six schools extended double-digit winning streaks in Week 6. Also four coaches got big coaching wins, with three of them hitting triple digits for their careers. 6-4: Overall record statewide for Tennessee teams in Week 6 against out of state teams. 10: Number of consecutive wins for Fulton over Bearden...
FOOTBALL
ABQJournal

Prep football: This week’s games to watch — and predictions

1. La Cueva (5-1, 2-0 in 2-6A) at Eldorado (4-2, 2-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, Wilson Stadium: If the Bears win here, that more or less cements the District 2-6A championship for La Cueva given its upcoming schedule. Same could hold true for the Eagles. Eldorado’s defense has been dependably solid, but it will be tested and stressed by a balanced Bears attack. After Cleveland and Rio Rancho, La Cueva arguably has the best 6A offense going.
BERNALILLO, NM
wilsonpost.com

The Week 7 Victory Formation

During summer workouts, all high school football teams across the state of Tennessee have the same goals. Win a region title, earn a playoff spot and hopefully make a deep postseason run. But only 48 teams in Division I can call themselves region champions, while only eight teams in Division...
TENNESSEE STATE
wilsonpost.com

Russell’s Week 7 Midstate HS football predictions

Last week: 6-4 I should have figured this column was doomed last week as soon as I mentioned the possibility of going 10-0. We’re going to leave Week 6 in the past and not do that again. Fortunately, Week 7 brings a fresh slate of top-tier games like Ravenwood at...
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy