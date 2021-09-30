MU volleyball's freshman phenom Cox brings competitiveness, skill set and high IQ

Our final game was against Slinger. If we beat them in two sets we had a very good chance at being in first place for the day. Our first set went really well. Audrey Jacklin had four aces out of six straight serves and three kills. Rachel Weed tallied five kills, out of a team total of 19 between both sets. But in the second set Slinger started really playing well and digging a lot of our hits. At one point in time, we were behind 15-19. Then Hailey Hess got to the service line and we worked together as a team to keep Hailey serving all the way to 25. In the other pool, West Bend West had to win their game to challenge us for first place, but they lost to Hartford Union, so the championship was all ours! Mollie Murphy set the whole day and Mackenzie led the team in digs.

