Tuesday is Election Day in many areas. Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. in Durham, where voters will narrow down a field of candidates running for mayor and city council. The mayoral primary is a chance for Durham voters to help shape the city's future. Although seven names will be on the ballot, only six candidates remain in the race after Charlita Burrus told WRAL News she dropped out.

DURHAM, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO