Merck (MRK) to Acquire Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) for $180 Per Share in $11.5 Billion Deal
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: XLRN), a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Merck, through a subsidiary, will acquire Acceleron for $180 per share in cash for an approximate total equity value of $11.5 billion.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0