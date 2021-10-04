CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merck (MRK) to Acquire Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) for $180 Per Share in $11.5 Billion Deal

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: XLRN), a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Merck, through a subsidiary, will acquire Acceleron for $180 per share in cash for an approximate total equity value of $11.5 billion.

www.streetinsider.com

Related
The Intercept

Merck Sells Federally Financed Covid Pill to U.S. for 40 Times What It Costs to Make

A five-day course of molnupiravir, the new medicine being hailed as a “huge advance” in the treatment of Covid-19, costs $17.74 to produce, according to a report issued last week by drug pricing experts at the Harvard School of Public Health and King’s College Hospital in London. Merck is charging the U.S. government $712 for the same amount of medicine, or 40 times the price.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

7 things to know about Merck's COVID-19 antiviral pill

The healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are keeping a close eye on molnupiravir, a COVID-19 antiviral pill Merck is developing with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, as it could improve COVID-19 patients' outcomes if it receives FDA emergency use authorization. Here are seven things to know about the drug:. The pill was developed at...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Rafael Holdings (RFL) Appoints Mimi Huizinga, MD, MPH as Chief Development and Medical Officer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rafael Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: RFL), a pharmaceutical holding company focused on developing novel cancer metabolism therapeutics through its Barer Institute and investment in Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announced today the appointment of Mary Margaret (Mimi) Huizinga, MD, MPH as Chief Development and Medical Officer, effective October 18, 2021.
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Boston Scientific (BSX) Acquires Baylis Medical Company for $1.75B

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Baylis Medical Company Inc. for an upfront payment of $1.75 billion, subject to closing adjustments. The acquisition will expand the Boston Scientific electrophysiology and structural heart product portfolios to include the radiofrequency (RF) NRG® and VersaCross® Transseptal Platforms as well as a family of guidewires, sheaths and dilators used to support left heart access. These platforms have advanced transseptal puncture and are clinically proven to enhance safety, efficacy and efficiency when crossing the atrial septum to deliver therapies in the left side of the heart, such as atrial fibrillation ablation, left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) and mitral valve interventions.i,ii,iii Baylis Medical Company is expected to generate net sales approaching $200 million in 2022, having achieved double-digit year-over-year sales growth during each of the past five years.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals Advances Global Regulatory Program for Glucarpidase, Sold as Voraxaze in US

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals announced that Ohara Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. recently obtained marketing authorization for glucarpidase from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare as a therapeutic agent for “detoxication in case of delayed methotrexate elimination with methotrexate-leucovorin rescue therapy,” on September 28, 2021. Ohara will sell glucarpidase in Japan with the branded name Megludase®.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
rdworldonline.com

Merck announces a COVID pill, in this week’s R&D Power Index

The R&D World Index (RDWI) for the week ending October 1, 2021, closed at 5,308.12 for the 25 companies in the R&D World Index. The Index was down -2.47% (or -134.97 basis points) from the week ending September 24, 2021. The stock of seven R&D World Index members gained value from 1.39% (Roche Holdings) to 10.58% (Merck & Co.). The stock of 18 R&D World Index members lost value from -0.08% (Sanofi SA) to -3.99% (Alphabet/Google).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
ValueWalk

Merck Covid Treatment Pill Expected By End Of 2021

Dr. Amesh Adalja of the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health says that the COVID-19 treatment pill announced by Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) last week, could be available in the market by the end of this year. Q3 2021 Exclusive Hedge Fund Letters Database: Now Live!. Q3 2021 hedge...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

Is Xenon Pharmaceuticals a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock recently shot up in response to clinical-trial results for an experimental new epilepsy drug called XEN1101. XEN1101 is similar to an epilepsy drug from the FDA approved nearly a decade ago, with a much-improved safety profile. At recent prices, it doesn't look like the stock market appreciates...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Files For Booster Dose Authorization, Gemini Restructures, Strata Skin CFO Departs, Kaleido Reports Positive Readout

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Oct. 4) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) Legend Biotech...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Merck's Molnupiravir and the Monetary Cost of COVID-19

On October 1, Merck & Co. sparked excitement with the announcement that the experimental COVID-19 drug, molnupiravir, it is developing with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics cut the risk of hospitalization and death in newly diagnosed adult patients by 50% in a Phase III trial. Now, questions are arising about the potential cost of the pill.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Business Insider

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 3-9): ChemoCentryx FDA Decision, Conference Presentations, IPOs And More

Biotech stocks came under pressure in the week ending Oct. 1, dragged by broader market weakness and the selling of vaccine stocks. Positive tidings from Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) regarding its COVID-19 treatment candidate sent vaccine stocks tumbling Friday. Data from a late-stage study showed that molnupiravir, which Merck co-develops with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, reduces hospitalization risk or death by approximately 50% in at-risk, non-hospitalized adult patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Why BioNTech Shares Are Trading Lower Again Today

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is continuing to trade lower Monday amid news surrounding Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) oral COVID-19 treatment. Merck, and Ridgeback, on Friday announced its investigational oral antiviral molnupiravir reduced risk of hospitalization or death by about 50% versus the placebo for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 in Phase 3 interim analysis.
STOCKS
MONTCO.Today

Merck Acquiring Acceleron Pharma for Around $11.5B

Merck, the pharmaceutical giant with sizable operations in West Point, is acquiring Acceleron Pharma for around $11.5 billion, according to a staff report from CNBC. The move is broadening Merck’s portfolio beyond the cancer drug Keytruda with potential treatments that could mean fresh revenue for the company. Merck is gaining...
WEST POINT, PA
Washington Post

Merck’s experimental pill to treat covid-19 cuts risk of hospitalization and death in half, the pharmaceutical company reports

The United States moved a major step closer Friday to having an easy-to-take pill to treat covid-19 available in the nation’s medicine cabinet, with encouraging results released about an experimental drug. Pharmaceutical giant Merck announced that in an international clinical trial, its drug, molnupiravir, reduced the risk of hospitalization and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

