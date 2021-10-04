Merck (MRK) to Acquire Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) for $180 Per Share in $11.5 Billion Deal

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Baylis Medical Company Inc. for an upfront payment of $1.75 billion, subject to closing adjustments. The acquisition will expand the Boston Scientific electrophysiology and structural heart product portfolios to include the radiofrequency (RF) NRG® and VersaCross® Transseptal Platforms as well as a family of guidewires, sheaths and dilators used to support left heart access. These platforms have advanced transseptal puncture and are clinically proven to enhance safety, efficacy and efficiency when crossing the atrial septum to deliver therapies in the left side of the heart, such as atrial fibrillation ablation, left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) and mitral valve interventions.i,ii,iii Baylis Medical Company is expected to generate net sales approaching $200 million in 2022, having achieved double-digit year-over-year sales growth during each of the past five years.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO