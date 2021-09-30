CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NYLPI Testifies to Committee on Mental Health, Disabilities, and Addiction on Transforming Mental Health Crisis Response

nylpi.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 17, NYLPI Legal Fellow Mackenzie Arnold presented testimony before the Council of the City of New York Committee on Mental Health, Disabilities, and Addiction on why the committee should prioritize partnering with community-based movements and organizations for mental health crisis response — and why the current B-HEARD program falls short. Mackenzie implored the committee and city to partner with organizations such as NYLPI and its partner Correct Crisis Intervention Today NYC (CCIT-NYC).

www.nylpi.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Crisis#Nylpi Legal
Reuters

Head of U.S. medical research agency to step down by year-end

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Francis Collins, director of U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), said on Tuesday he would step down from his role by the end of the year, after leading the medical research agency for 12 years. Collins, a genetics pioneer, was appointed as the head of NIH...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy