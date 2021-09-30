NYLPI Testifies to Committee on Mental Health, Disabilities, and Addiction on Transforming Mental Health Crisis Response

On September 17, NYLPI Legal Fellow Mackenzie Arnold presented testimony before the Council of the City of New York Committee on Mental Health, Disabilities, and Addiction on why the committee should prioritize partnering with community-based movements and organizations for mental health crisis response — and why the current B-HEARD program falls short. Mackenzie implored the committee and city to partner with organizations such as NYLPI and its partner Correct Crisis Intervention Today NYC (CCIT-NYC).