Virgin Galactic says FAA has cleared it for further flights

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Virgin Galactic says the Federal Aviation Administration has cleared it to resume launches after an investigation into why its spaceship veered off course while descending during a July flight over New Mexico with founder Richard Branson aboard. The company said Wednesday it was advised by the FAA that corrective actions proposed by Virgin Galactic have been accepted. It says a larger area will be designated as protected airspace to ensure there is room for a variety of possible flight trajectories. The company will also incorporate additional steps in its flight procedures to ensure real-time mission notifications to FAA air traffic control.

generalaviationnews.com

Piper M600 sim gets FAA nod

Legacy Flight Training has received FAA certification for the new Frasca flight simulator for the Piper M600/SLS in its initial and recurrent training curriculum at its training facility on the Piper Aircraft campus in Vero Beach, Florida. Legacy Flight Training is an authorized Piper training provider for the entire Piper...
VERO BEACH, FL
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin described as ‘toxic’ and putting ‘billionaire space race’ before safety in essay by 21 ex-employees

Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin has been described as a “toxic” workplace that has put the “billionaire space race” before safety in an open essay written by 21 former and current employees.The essay claims that the Amazon entrepreneur’s company pushes workers into signing strict nondisclosure agreements, disregards safety concerns, creates a sexist environment for women and smothers internal feedback.It was written by Blue Origin’s former head of employee communications Alexandra Abrams, who says it was co-signed by 20 other current and former employees who have not been named.“I’ve gotten far enough away from it that I’m not afraid...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
State
New Mexico State
itresearchbrief.com

FAA closes Virgin Galactic mishap probe, allowed to resume launches

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently stated that it ended its mishap investigation and lifted a grounding order that was imposed earlier. The probe was launched into the Virgin Galactic Unity 22 launch on July 11 over the issues of the spacecraft wandering from its assigned airspace as it descended.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Government Technology

FAA Closes Investigation, Allows Virgin Galactic to Fly

(TNS) — Virgin Galactic may resume flight operations after the Federal Aviation Administration closed its month-long investigation Wednesday into an anomaly that occurred during its July 11 space flight. The next mission for the company's space plane VSS Unity could come as early as mid-October pending inspections of the craft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC Miami

FAA Clears Virgin Galactic After Completing Investigation of Branson's Spaceflight, Stock Jumps 10%

The Federal Aviation Administration cleared Virgin Galactic to return to flight on Wednesday after completing a mishap investigation into the spaceflight that carried Sir Richard Branson. The regulator had grounded the space tourism company's operations earlier this month, after the FAA learned that the company's spacecraft had deviated from its...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Person
Richard Branson
Space.com

Chinese company aims for suborbital space tourism with familiar rocket design

A Chinese launch company is aiming to provide rides to space for tourists as soon as 2024, apparently drawing inspiration from the exploits of Blue Origin. CAS Space, a commercial spinoff from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), is already developing rockets for commercial satellite launches and announced in August that it wants to send people up into space, albeit briefly.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Orlando Sentinel

Watch lightning strike SpaceX Starship prototype

Lightning storms aren’t just a problem at Kennedy Space Center. SpaceX has to deal with the threat at its Starship base in Texas as well. Twitter user @LabPadre posted video from a serious light show that connected with hardware at the SpaceX Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas on Friday. Elon Musk chimed in on Twitter to confirm the light show was real. The storm looks like it makes contact with ...
ORLANDO, FL
#Air Traffic Control#Ap
thedrive

A Plastic Cap In A KC-46's Fuel Valve Generates More Turbulence For The Troubled Tanker

The revelation is the latest in a line of trash-related problems for Boeing aircraft — and not even the first debris issue for the KC-46. The U.S. Air Force’s beleaguered Boeing KC-46 Pegasus tanker program hit yet another snag earlier this year. Deliveries were halted for around a month after plastic debris was found inside an internal fuel line in one of the aircraft as it flew to its future home in North Carolina. The small red cap jammed a valve open, causing an uncontrolled fuel transfer between tanks.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
CBS DFW

Southwest Airlines Requiring Employees To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announced Monday, Oct. 1 its employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or be approved for a religious, medical, or disability accommodation, by Dec. 8, 2021, to continue employment with the airline. The airline said it came to the decision after completing a thorough review of President Biden’s COVID Action Plan and determined that the carrier’s contracts with the U.S. government require full compliance with the federal vaccination directive. “Southwest Airlines must join our industry peers in complying with the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination directive,” said Gary Kelly, Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO. “I encourage all Southwest Employees to meet the federal directive, as quickly as possible, since we value every individual and want to ensure job security for all.” Fort Worth-based American Airlines also requires its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
DALLAS, TX

