Unique X Names Claudia Stengel VP of Sales, Americas

By Boxoffice Staff
boxofficepro.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnique X has appointed Claudia Stengel as its new VP of sales, Americas, the company announced today. In her new role, Stengel will oversee all revenue, relationship management, and the business development of Unique X’s suite of cinema software solutions in North, Central, and South America. Based in the U.S., Stengel previously worked at Microsoft, West, and Gartner and has over 15 years of experience in software sales and customer management.

