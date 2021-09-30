Alta S. Day

Alta Sue Day, 75, of Uvalde died Sept. 21, 2021, at Uvalde Memorial Hospital. She was born in Wagoner, Oklahoma, on March 15, 1946, to Lovada Nicholas and Alton Tillery. She is survived by two sons, Eugene Day of Porterville, California, and Tracey Day of Pismo, California; four daughters, Shannon McEachern of Porterville, California, Carol Williams of Logan, Utah, Aleisha Campos and husband, Joseph, of Visalia, California, and Loraine Day of Porterville, California; three grandaughters, Kelea Villanueva and husband, Dario, of Beeville, Angelica Campos of Visalia, California, and Tasha Quintana and husband, Nick, of Uvalde; and two grandsons, Michael Clayton of Utah and Joseph Campos and wife, Bailey, of Visalia, California.