Pro Tools has two sets of keyboard shortcuts, the standard set which combine a combination of modifier keys and standard keys to provide shortcuts to Pro Tools functions, and Command Focus which is the name of a second set of editing shortcuts which use single keystrokes. So there are (at least) two ways of doing most things in Pro Tools. For example if I want to cut a region at the cursor, or in Pro Tools speak ‘Separate a Clip At Selection’ I can use Command+E or the single keystroke alternative from the Command Focus shortcuts ‘B’. The same goes for actions like zooming in and out. I can use Command + square brackets or the Command Focus alternatives R and T.

