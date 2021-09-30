Schlumberger (SLB) and AVEVA Announce Agreement to Advance Digital Solutions for Oil & Gas Production Operations
Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) and AVEVA today announced an agreement to integrate edge, AI and cloud digital solutions to help operators optimize oil and gas production. The companies will work together to streamline how energy operators acquire, process and action field data for enhanced wellsite efficiency and performance. Initial focus of the collaboration includes linking edge systems to applications in the DELFI* cognitive E&P environment to better manage equipment health and optimize performance.
