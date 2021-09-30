CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanical Technology to Present at Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on October 6th

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: MKTY), the parent company of EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, and MTI Instruments, Inc. ("MTI Instruments"), a test and measurement instruments and systems business, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side conference, which is being held virtually on October 5th - 8th, 2021. Michael Toporek, CEO, will present at the conference.

