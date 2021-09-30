CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Albemarle (ALB) to acquire Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that its subsidiary, Albemarle Lithium UK Limited, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding equity of Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. ("Tianyuan"), a lithium converter located in Guangxi, China. Under terms of the agreement, Albemarle will acquire all outstanding equity from Tianyuan's shareholders for approximately USD $200 million, subject to certain adjustments. Albemarle expects the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, to close in early 2022.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Ares Management (ARES) Acquires Majority Stake in Apex Clean Energy

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Apex Clean Energy (“Apex”) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) (“Ares”) today announced that funds and other accounts managed by Ares’ Infrastructure and Power strategy have entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Apex. The transaction will provide Apex with additional equity growth capital as it seeks to transition to a pure-play renewable energy independent power producer (IPP).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

Albemarle to acquire China’s Guangxi Tianyuan for $200m

Albemarle has agreed to acquire China-based lithium converter Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials in a $200m deal, through its subsidiary Albemarle Lithium UK. Planned to close in early next year, the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Established in 2017, Tianyuan owns a lithium processing plant, which is located...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Lithium producer Albemarle to buy China's Tianyuan for $200 mln

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp said on Thursday it would buy China-based Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials Co Ltd, a lithium converter, for about $200 million as the company looks to increase its lithium conversion capacity. Demand for battery-grade lithium compounds are expected to increase, especially in transportation, as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Hydroxide#New Energy#Albemarle Corporation#Alb#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Kent Masters
StreetInsider.com

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Acquires Assets in Midland Basin for $73.2M In Cash and Stock

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire privately held operated assets located in the Midland Basin (the "Bolt-On Acquisition") from two sellers unaffiliated with Earthstone. The aggregate purchase price of the Bolt-On Acquisition is approximately $73.2 million consisting of $49.2 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, and approximately 2.6 million shares of Earthstone's Class A common stock valued at $24.0 million based on a closing share price of $9.20 on September 30, 2021. The Bolt-On Acquisition is expected to close by the middle of the fourth quarter of 2021 with an effective date of July 1, 2021.
INDUSTRY
WREG

TG is Hiring in Batesville, MS

Want to experience great benefits at work? When you’re a team member at TG, you will have the opportunity to enroll in a benefit plan that is valued at $15,000 annually! TG offers some of the best benefit plans in the region. But, don’t just take our word for it. Watch Carolina’s story about how […]
BATESVILLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
StreetInsider.com

Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Announces Contract with Exolum to Develop 0.42 MW PEM Electrolyzer Plant and Hydrogen Refueling Station

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO), a green hydrogen technology company, announced today that it has signed a contract with Exolum, a leading European fuel logistics and storage provider, to develop a turnkey solar-to-hydrogen plant to supply green hydrogen to Madrid, Spain. Fusion Fuel will install 21 of its HEVO-SOLAR units along with a co-located refueling station, which will serve as proof of concept of hydrogen for mobility applications. In addition to producing hydrogen from solar radiation during the daytime, the facility is expected to double its output by leveraging other sources of renewable energy to produce emissions-free hydrogen at night.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Dow (DOW) outlines investment plans to deliver >$3B of additional underlying EBITDA growth with clear path to zero-carbon emissions

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dow (NYSE: DOW) at its 2021 Investor Day today announced plans to deliver additional underlying EBITDA growth of more than $3 billion while keeping capital expenditures at or below depreciation and amortization (D&A) levels across the cycle. The investments will also advance Dow's circular and low-carbon offerings across its portfolio, driving the company toward zero-carbon emissions across its global asset base.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Announces POCCO EV Orders over 3000 Units in September

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced that sales doubled in September over the prior month for the POCCO brand electric vehicles (“EV”) manufactured by Henan Yujie Times Automobile Co., Ltd. (“Yujie”), which Kaixin has signed a binding term sheet to acquire. Yujie launched two EV models under the POCCO brand, namely MeiMei in March of 2021 and DuoDuo in August, respectively. According to Yujie, orders for POCCO EVs exceeded 3,000 units in September, constituting a 130% increase over that of 1,300 units in August; the actual delivery in September was around 1,200 units, a 200% increase over that of 400 units in August. Total sales in the upcoming fourth quarter are expected to reach 11,500 units.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

OPEC+ sticks to plan for gradual oil output hike, price roars higher

LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC+ said on Monday it would stick to an existing pact for a gradual increase in oil output, sending crude prices to three-year highs and adding to inflationary pressures that consuming nations fear will derail an economic recovery from the pandemic. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Tesla (TSLA) puts more active than calls into shareholder meeting

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) 30-day option implied volatility is at 53; compared to its 52-week range of 37 to 106 into shareholder meeting on October 7. Call put ratio 1 call to 1.3 puts.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS For: Oct 01 Filed by: Mosing D. Keith

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Reflects the number...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) Prices Upsized 7.5M Share Offering at $26/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) today announced the upsizing and pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate 7,500,000 Class A shares representing limited partner interests in HESM by a subsidiary of Hess Corporation and an affiliate of Global Infrastructure Partners (the “Selling Shareholders”), at a public offering price of $26.00 per Class A share. The offering was upsized from the previously announced 6,000,000 Class A shares. The Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,125,000 additional Class A shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL For: Oct 03 Filed by: Lewis Gregory P

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Instrument converts to...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy