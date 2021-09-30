Albemarle (ALB) to acquire Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that its subsidiary, Albemarle Lithium UK Limited, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding equity of Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. ("Tianyuan"), a lithium converter located in Guangxi, China. Under terms of the agreement, Albemarle will acquire all outstanding equity from Tianyuan's shareholders for approximately USD $200 million, subject to certain adjustments. Albemarle expects the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, to close in early 2022.
