CynergisTek (CTEK) Awarded Six-Figure Contract to Provide Red Team and Security Assessment Services for Large Credit Union
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CynergisTek (NYSE American: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, has been selected for a new contract by one of the largest U.S. based federal credit unions valued at nearly $300,000 to provide Red Team and Security Assessment services.www.streetinsider.com
