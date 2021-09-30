CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CynergisTek (CTEK) Awarded Six-Figure Contract to Provide Red Team and Security Assessment Services for Large Credit Union

 6 days ago

CynergisTek (NYSE American: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, has been selected for a new contract by one of the largest U.S. based federal credit unions valued at nearly $300,000 to provide Red Team and Security Assessment services.

