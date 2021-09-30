Today in Entertainment History
On Sept. 30, 1950, the Grand Ole Opry was first televised by Nashville station WSM. WSM-AM had been broadcasting the Opry on radio since 1925.In 1955, actor James Dean was killed in the collision of his sports car with another automobile in Cholame (shoh-LAM'), California. He was 24.In 1960, "The Flintstones" made its debut on ABC.In 1965, Donovan made his American TV debut on "Shindig!"In 1967, John Lennon and Paul McCartney appeared on "The David Frost Show" to talk about the virtues of transcendental meditation as taught by the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.In 1982, "Cheers," starring Ted Danson and Shelly Long, made its debut on NBC. It ran until 1993.In 1984, "Murder, She Wrote," starring Angela Lansbury, premiered on CBS.www.kanw.com
