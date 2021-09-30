CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acacia Research (ACTG) on Watch as Oxford Nanopore Soars in London IPO Debut

 5 days ago

Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) shares are on watch as portfolio company Oxford Nanopore soared ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Telegraph

Oxford Nanopore boss worth £60m as shares soar on London debut

Oxford Nanopore has made a glittering stock market debut after the gene sequencing company's stock surged by more than 40pc, turning its founders and top executives into paper millionaires. Shares in the business jumped from their initial listing price of 425p to more than 600p, valuing Oxford Nanopore at £4.6bn...
101 WIXX

Oxford Nanopore eyes $4.7 billion market value in London debut

(Reuters) – Biotech group Oxford Nanopore Technologies is set to start trading in London on Thursday with a market capitalisation of about 3.4 billion pounds ($4.65 billion) at an offer price 425 pence per share. The company, which specialises in DNA sequencing and provides rapid COVID-19 tests to Britain’s national...
