CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Fat Bear Week Is Here. Take A Look At What To Expect And How You Can Celebrate

By Jonathan Franklin
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OVMda_0cCh7AkK00
Easy to see how Bear 128 got into this year's Fat Bear Week 2021 competition. A. Willingham/National Park Service
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f87AT_0cCh7AkK00

If you're looking for some beary good news, look no further: Fat Bear Week 2021 is finally here.

Described as a "celebration of success and survival," Fat Bear Week spotlights the resilience, adaptability and strength of the brown bears at Katmai National Park & Preserve in Alaska, the park's Amber Kraft told NPR via email.

The annual competition, which started off as Fat Bear Tuesday seven years ago, shows how the bears get as fat as they can to prepare for winter hibernation.

Fat Bear Tuesday was such a success that it expanded into Fat Bear Week, said Kraft, who is Katmai's interpretation and education program manager.

In other words, it's the pawfect distraction from everything in life right now and gives us a chance to appreciate the wonderful nature offered by southern Alaska.

So, you may be wondering, how exactly does this contest work? It's simple.

The participating bears are matched against each other in a March Madness-style competition (single-elimination), where online visitors can vote for a Fat Bear Week 2021 champion.

In the end, the last two very fat bears will face off for the title of "Fattest Bear," which takes place on (yup, you guessed it) Fat Bear Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ofkty_0cCh7AkK00
The official Fat Bear Week 2021 bracket. The competition is styled as single-elimination, similar to the NCAA's March Madness. National Park Service

Fans can vote for their favorite bear on Explore.org. And if you just can't get enough bear content, you can watch the bears every day via LiveCam on the Brooks River in Katmai.

The bear matchups will be open for voting 12 p.m.-9 p.m. ET (9 a.m.-6 p.m. PT).

"All bears are winners but only one true champion will emerge," NPS said.

There are some 2,200 bears in Katmai National Park & Preserve, as more bears than people are estimated to live on the Alaska Peninsula, the National Park Service said.

Where the park is located, according to the NPS, is a "wild region" — having the "largest, healthiest runs of sockeye salmon left on the planet."

Last year's Fat Bear Week winner, Bear 747, is in the competition this year. In September 2020, he weighed an estimated 1,400 pounds — and he's at least that big this year, according to Explore.org.

Fat Bear Week takes place from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Fat Bear Week 2021 Begins Wednesday, Sept. 29: What to Know

Get ready, Outsiders: The chubby cubbies, behemoth boars, and significant sows of Fat Bear Week are back to face off for 2021’s bracket!. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the best time of the year. The heat of summer is wearing off, fall is rolling in, and the fat bears are out in full force.
ANIMALS
Distractify

Katmai National Park's Fat Bear Week 2021 Has Commenced — How You Can Vote For Your Fave

While we'd never ever condone fat-shaming, there's a wonderfully plump exception, said exception being Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve's Fat Bear Week competition. And there's no real shaming here, as Katmai's website states, "For bears, fat equals survival." We'd like to believe that us gorging on Flamin' Hot Cheetos also equals survival, but apparently, that's "different."
PETS
Metro International

Ahead of winter hibernation, Alaska celebrates Fat Bear Week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) – In Alaska, leaves are falling, daylight is dwindling and salmon-devouring brown bears are racing the clock to pack on the pounds they need to survive their winter hibernation. Unbeknownst to the enormous bruins, some of them are also competing in Katmai National Park and Preserve’s Fat...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
krcgtv.com

Fat Bear Week is underway

It's a battle of the chonks, and one bear will be declared a winner. The Katmai National Park and Reserve in Alaska are holding their 2021 Fat Bear Week Competition. People can vote on their favorite bear, judging the animal's weight gain in preparation for the cold winter months. They can also read a brief biography of the bear.
ANIMALS
ktna.org

Fat Bear Week is almost here

The month of September is nearing its end, bringing with it colder temperatures and blankets of birch leaves. The end of the month also means its time for Fat Bear Week. The social media event, put on by Katmai National Park and Preserve as well as Explore.org, pits the park’s famous grizzly bears against one another in a single-elimination bracket to determine who is best prepared for the long, cold winter.
ANIMALS
The Verge

It’s Friday, here are fat baby bears

I don’t know about you, but pumpkin spice lattes just aren’t cutting it for me as motivation to get excited about the fall. One thing I can rally around: fat baby bears. There’s an adorable twist this year to Katmai National Park’s annual Fat Bear Week. Today is the final day to cast your vote for its “junior” competition. Four cubs faced off yesterday for a chance to compete against the grown-ups when Fat Bear Week officially starts on September 29th. Now, only two cubs remain in the final round of junior voting; the cub who garners the most votes today will move on to the Fat Bear Week bracket.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Bears#National Park Service#Fat Bear Week 2021#Npr#Https T Co Thjwxp9wup#Katmainps#Livecam
fox13news.com

It's officially Fat Bear Week

Tuesday, Sept. 28 marks the start of Fat Bear Week. It's where the Katmai National Park and Preserve crowns the heftiest bear after they've eaten their fill for the winter. After, it's hibernation time.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmos

Fat Bear Week is here and it’s full of chunky Ursidae

On the northern Alaskan Peninsula, thousands of brown bears have busily spent the last few weeks gorging themselves on salmon to fatten up and survive the winter. Unbeknown to them, the entire world is watching with a burning question – who will be crowned the Fat Bear Week Champion 2021?
ANIMALS
High Country News

Just how fat are the fat bears?

Katmai National Park and Preserve’s famous bears from Fat Bear Week are helping provide some answers. Brown bears are fattening up for winter hibernation in Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve. And starting today, thousands of viewers from around the world will tune in for Fat Bear Week to watch the bears gobble fish from the Brooks River, estimate how well they’re packing on the pounds, and then vote for the portliest in a single elimination bracket.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

The Bodacious Bears Are Back For Fat Bear Week 2021

Few things in life can be relied upon, but that the bears of Katmai National Park and Preserve, Alaska, will bulk up with aplomb come October is one annual glimmer of routine we can all hold onto. Fat Bear Week is upon us for 2021, and as the roster of potential winners has demonstrated, it’s just as chunky as ever.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Action News Jax

Time to weigh in: It’s Fat Bear Week in Alaska

This is much heavier than March Madness. Every fall, some of the largest brown bears in Alaska feast on sockeye salmon at Brooks River in Katmai National Park, according to Smithsonian Magazine. Proving that any event can be handicapped like a sporting event, a single-elimination tournament began Wednesday and will continue through Tuesday -- Fat Bear Tuesday, according to the Fat Bear Week website.
ALASKA STATE
WECT

Fat Bear Week is back: Do you have your brackets ready?

(CNN) – Fat Bear Week is back at Alaska’s Katmai National Park and only the chunkiest brown bears need to apply. Experts say, for bears, fat equals survival and the bears at Katmai are packing on the pounds to prepare for hibernation. Fat Bear Week is a March Madness-style contest,...
ANIMALS
KGAB AM 650

Fat Bear Week In Wyoming? Lets Do It!

September 29th - October 5th is FAT BEAR WEEK. Fat Bear Week actually happens in Alaska. So why aren't we doing it here in Wyoming?. Choose the fattest bear of the year! Some of the largest brown bears on Earth make their home at Brooks River in Katmai National Park, Alaska. Fat Bear Week is an annual tournament celebrating its success in preparation for winter hibernation.
WYOMING STATE
audacy.com

It's Fat Bear Week: Vote for your favorite here

Tuesday kicks off Fat Bear Week, a tradition started in 2014 by the Katmai National Park and Preserve that celebrates the biggest bears in the national park in a March Madness-style contest. The once-small tournament has grown into a nationwide celebration, Forbes reported. Last year the contest brought in over...
ANIMALS
thecut.com

Fat Bear Week Has Come Again

Welcome to Fat Bear Week! The time has come again to vote on your favorite fat Alaskan bear. What is Fat Bear Week, you ask? It’s an annual tradition where everyone chooses the fattest, best brown bear in the region of Katmai National Park, Alaska, before these enormous bears head into hibernation.
ANIMALS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy