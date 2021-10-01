CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

TDH Holdings (PETZ) Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $9.1 Million of Common Shares and Warrants

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) ("TDH" or the "Company"), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors for a registered direct placement of $9.1 million of common shares and accompanying warrants at a price of $0.89 per share and $0.02 per warrant. The Company will issue an aggregate of 10,000,000 common shares and warrants to purchase an aggregate of 20,000,000 common shares to the investors. The warrants are initially exercisable at $2.16 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the securities, before deducting fees payable to the Placement Agent and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company will be approximately $9.1 million.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS For: Oct 01 Filed by: Mosing D. Keith

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Reflects the number...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Vinco Ventures (BBIG) Files S-1 Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) a leader in selective acquisitions leveraging new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow. today filed a S-1 Registration Statement. The S-1 filing submitted...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Immucell Corp (ICCC) Announces Record Preliminary, Unaudited Sales Results for Q3

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, today announced preliminary, unaudited sales results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL For: Oct 03 Filed by: Lewis Gregory P

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Instrument converts to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petz#Streetinsider Premium#Tdh Holdings#The Company Rrb#Company#The Placement Agent#Boustead Securities#Llc#Sec
StreetInsider.com

Global Helium Corp. Announces Completion of $5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES. CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Global Helium Corp. (CSE:HECO)(OTC PINK:HECOF) (the "Company" or "Global"), a helium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a $5 million non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company issued 7,774,820 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of $5,053,633. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $1.00 for a period of two (2) years following closing of the Private Placement. Broker's fees totaling $142,386 (2.8%) of the gross proceeds and 218,695 Warrants have been paid in connection with the Private Placement.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Udemy, Inc (UDMY) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Udemy, Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) files registration statement for an IPO. The company describes itself as: "Udemy operates a two-sided marketplace where our instructors develop content to meet learner demand....
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Prices 8.47M Share Offering at $29.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,474,577 common shares and, in lieu of common shares to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 1,694,915 common shares pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement. The common shares are being offered at a public offering price of $29.50 per common share and the pre-funded warrants are being offered at a price of $29.4999 per pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds to Xenon from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Xenon, are expected to be approximately $300.0 million. In addition, Xenon has granted to the underwriters of the offering an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,525,423 common shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about October 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) Prices Upsized 7.5M Share Offering at $26/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) today announced the upsizing and pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate 7,500,000 Class A shares representing limited partner interests in HESM by a subsidiary of Hess Corporation and an affiliate of Global Infrastructure Partners (the “Selling Shareholders”), at a public offering price of $26.00 per Class A share. The offering was upsized from the previously announced 6,000,000 Class A shares. The Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,125,000 additional Class A shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
Country
China
StreetInsider.com

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) Prices Upsized 2.15M Share Offering at $66/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, today announced the upsize and pricing of its public offering of 2,150,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $66.00 per share. The underwriters also have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 322,500 shares of common stock from INDUS at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The newly issued shares of common stock are expected to begin trading on October 6, 2021, on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “INDT”, and the closing of the offering is expected to occur on October 8, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On 4 March 2021, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). On 18 March 2021, the share buy-back programme was increased by DKK 15 million, thereby increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of the shares to be bought back under the programme to DKK 115 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Perma-Pipe International (PPIH) Announces $3 Million Share Repurchase Program

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPIH) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors has ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Bit Digital (BTBT) Announces $80 Million Private Placement of Ordinary Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (the "Company" or "Bit Digital"), a Cayman Island exempted company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with institutional investors to purchase 13,490,728 ordinary shares in a private placement. The Company will also issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,118,046 ordinary shares. The purchase price for one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase three-fourths of an ordinary share is $5.93. The warrants have an exercise price of $7.91 per whole ordinary share, will be exercisable immediately, and will have a term equal to three and one-half years following the effective date of the resale registration statement registering the ordinary shares and warrant shares.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Altair (ALTR) Announces $200M Private Placement from Matrix Capital Management Company LP

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics and artificial intelligence today announced a private placement financing of $200 million from Matrix Capital Management Company LP, one of the Company’s largest stockholders, in exchange for 2,935,564 shares of its Class A common stock. Per the terms of the agreement, the shares will be subject to a 1-year lockup period.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Announces Dividend Policy, Share Repurchase Program and a USD 400 million Refinancing

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk”, “Eagle” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax drybulk segment, announced today that the Company has instituted a dividend policy and a USD 50 million share repurchase program in conjunction with the closing of a USD 400 million comprehensive refinancing (the “Refinancing”).
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Progenity (PROG) Announces Direct 13.33M Share Offering at $1.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, of 13,333,334 shares of the Company's common stock, at a purchase price of $1.50 per share. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 6, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Pedevco Corp. (PED) Announces Pricing of $7.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED) ("PEDEVCO" or the "Company"), an energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the U.S., today announced that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with a certain institutional investor to purchase approximately $7.0 million worth of its common stock in a registered direct offering.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

AMERCO (UHAL) Announces $600 Million Private Placement of Senior Unsecured Notes

AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced today that it has entered into a note purchase agreement to issue $600 million of fixed rate senior unsecured notes (the "Notes") in a private placement offering with a weighted average interest rate of 2.59% as of the issuance date. The...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BioAtla (BCAB) Announces Private Placement of 2.7 Million Shares

Merck (MRK) Stock Surges on Positive Covid Pill Data, Analyst Says Impact Likely 'Significant'. Several Analysts Upgrade Five9 (FIVN) Stock After Zoom (ZM) Merger Termination, Which Yielded 'Fresh Buying Opportunity'. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) Announces $30M Private Share Placement at $3.92/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with ten accredited investors in a private placement of $30 million of DiaMedica’s common shares at a purchase price of $3.92 per share, equal to the per share closing price of the Company’s common shares on September 24, 2021.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy