UCF Team Awarded $4.5M for Non-GPS Location Research

Photonics.com
 6 days ago

The U.S. Army Research Laboratory awarded the University of Central Florida (UCF) $4.5 million in grant funding to develop a computer vision-based navigation system for use when GPS is unavailable or jammed. The system will act as a cyber copilot that supports navigation of ground vehicles through the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess computer imaging of terrain captured by the vehicle and by UAVs.

