Selfishness should not impose on our right to health and safety

By Letter from Janice Riedel
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 5 days ago

“Egregious case of governmental interference … It has no place in America. Not now, and not ever.” – Gov. Mark Gordon. “Huge overreach” – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo. Wait a moment. A business can require background checks and random drug testing; military personnel are required to have a series...

