Prothena Corp (PRTA) PT Raised to $82 at RBC Capital Raising Alzheimer Probability of Success

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina (the “Company” or “Cognition”), today announced that it has launched an initial public offering of 3,350,000 shares of its common stock. In addition, Cognition expects to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 502,500 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Cognition. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share. Cognition’s common stock has been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “CGTX.”

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO