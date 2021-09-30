CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope for Aspen’s entrance

Aspen Daily News
 5 days ago

I agreed with Paul Menter’s Sept. 22 Aspen Daily News column that CO2 is bad, but hopefully his CO2 complaint will become irrelevant with the mass transition to electric vehicles. Menter rationalized a new, direct, four-lane bridge over Castle Creek by claiming that “induced traffic demand” doesn’t exist on single corridors. What? No, whether it’s worse or not with single transportation corridors (I think it’s worse) doesn’t matter. What matters is perpetual growth. There is a new 122-room hotel going up in El Jebel, Denver keeps on booming and the world’s population will soon be 9 billion. Add in climate refugees and the supply and demand for parking will go crazy.

