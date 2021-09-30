Reklaim Announces Appointment of CFO

Merrillville-based Centier Bank announces the following executive and staff appointments:. Glenn Peterson was named branch manager of the bank’s downtown Elkhart branch. Peterson has been with Centier since 2019, serving as branch manager of the Elkhart north location. He has 30 years of banking experience, including half of that time in Elkhart County. Peterson began his career in mortgage lending then transferred to retail branch manager roles at other financial institutions in Elkhart. Peterson is a board member of Ryan’s Place and president of Bike Elkhart County Inc. He also serves as board treasurer for Church Community Services.

ELKHART, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO