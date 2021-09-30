CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reklaim Announces Appointment of CFO

 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) ("Killi", "Reklaim"), a supplier of compliant consumer data, announces that Ira Levy is joining as its new full-time CFO. Mr. Levy, who starts November 1st, has over 15 years of experience in a wide range of high-growth, early-stage companies, both public and private. Mr. Levy comes to Reklaim from VIVO Cannabis Inc. and prior, Honest Inc.

