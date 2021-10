There's been a lot of talk lately of GM's self-driving Super Cruise feature and its impending expansion across the company's portfolio. Earlier this summer GMC announced that Super Cruise would be coming to the 2022 Sierra 1500 Denali and along with it would be a few new enhancements. These include the ability for Super Cruise to make automatic lane changes and pass slower vehicles, and for the system to be used while towing. GMC even invited us out to its Milford proving grounds to try the system for ourselves.

