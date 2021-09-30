What are side effects of a COVID booster?
Most people who receive the COVID vaccine booster report mild to moderate side effects, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new CDC study showed that 80% of the 22,191 people submitting data reported a reaction after receiving a third dose of the vaccine. The side effects include headache, injection site pain, fever and fatigue that exists the day after the injection. The percent reporting side effects from the booster was slightly higher – 79.4% to 77.6% - than people who said they experienced symptoms following their second dose.www.al.com
