China’s power outages shut down factories, fuel climate goal pushback
An earlier version of this story misspelled the name of a New York University scholar. His name is Li Yifei. The article has been corrected. Last Friday, the lights went out across northeast China. Cars piled up at intersections under blacked-out stoplights. Residents took to social media to complain about needing to walk up dozens of flights of stairs to get home. Sales of candles increased tenfold, according to state media.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 1