Californians Failing To Conserve Water Despite Drought. (Sacramento, CA) — Despite one of the worst droughts in history, Californians are failing to save water. The state Water Resources Control Board says overall conservation so far this year is only one-point-eight-percent. Earlier this year, Governor Gavin Newsom called for voluntary conservation of 15-percent, and just seven-percent of all California jurisdictions have met or exceeded the goal. The biggest savers are along the North Coast, where conservation is mandatory. The statewide average is dragged down by Southern California counties, where water usage was almost the same as last year.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO