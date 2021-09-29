CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jason Momoa shares pics of ‘magical moments’ with kids; thanks Daniel Craig for inviting

flickprime.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, Aquaman star Jason Momoa stepped out to have a good time the world premiere of the most recent James Bond movie, No Time to Die, which was held on the Royal Albert Hall in London. Even although the actor’s spouse, Lisa Bonet, didn’t make an look, Momoa introduced his two children- Lola, 14-years-old, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12-years-old. He additionally took to his official Instagram deal with and dropped an lovable image of himself posing along with his youngsters and Billie Eilish on the James Bond film premiere. Scroll right down to know extra.

flickprime.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

This Photo of Jason Momoa and Son Nakoa-Wolf Will Make You Do a Double Take

Watch: Jason Momoa & Isabela Merced Team Up for "Sweet Girl" On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Jason Momoa stepped out to celebrate the world premiere of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London. And although the Justice League actor's wife, Lisa Bonet, didn't make an appearance, he still had the cutest dates on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Jason Momoa and his kids bond while attending 'No Time to Die' premiere

There may be “No Time to Die,” but there is plenty of family time at the movies for Jason Momoa. The “Aquaman” star took his daughter, Lola, 14, and his son, Nakoa-Wolf, 12, to Tuesday’s premiere of the latest James Bond film at London’s Royal Albert Hall. It was a...
MOVIES
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Jason Momoa Unveils New ‘Aquaman’ Costume

With production underway on the Aquaman sequel — dubbed Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — director James Wan and star Jason Momoa have revealed the character’s new look for the film. They both posted the same two photos this weekend; one of Momoa in Aquaman’s classic orange and green ensemble which the character first donned at the end of Aquaman. And then they debuted a new costume with a blue color scheme.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Phoebe Waller Bridge
Person
Jonathan Majors
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
James Corden
Person
Lisa Bonet
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Five Movies You Forgot Jason Momoa Starred In

If there’s one reason why anyone would forget any of the movies that Jason Momoa has starred in it would probably be due to the fact that everyone sees him as Aquaman now and that image is tough to shake. But it could also be that before his time on Game of Thrones and as the aquatic DC hero that he wasn’t as well known as many actors and was still making his way up. It’s very easy to say that Jason has come up in a big way when talking about his career since from being virtually unknown to being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood is a huge jump. But as it happens with many stars there are plenty of moments in their career that a lot of people either stop thinking about or forget entirely once they hit the big time, and with Jason, there are plenty of titles that have either been forgotten or pushed to the side to focus on his biggest hits.
MOVIES
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Albert Hall#Actor#British Royal Family#Aquaman#Justice League#Henrypooleco#Aloha King Cinderella#Finneas Billie Eilish#Conan#Barbarian
Vanity Fair

Kate Middleton Dazzles in a Jenny Packham Gown at the No Time to Die Premiere

At the London premiere of the new James Bond film No Time to Die on Tuesday, there was no chance that Kate Middleton was going to be overshadowed by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. The royal arrived at Royal Albert Hall in a dazzling Jenny Packham gown with sheer panels and gold sequin detailing, while she accessorized with circular gold earrings by O’nitaa and nude heels by Aquaruzza.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Daniel Craig reveals Pierce Brosnan advice that got him through Bond films

Daniel Craig has shared with NME the piece of advice that helped him most during his five-film stint as James Bond. No Time To Die, Craig’s final outing as the MI6 agent, is released today (September 30) in cinemas after multiple delays due to COVID-19 and the closure of cinemas around the world.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Jason Momoa Shares Intense Dune Training Video

Jason Momoa is no stranger to the rough and tumble world of the action genre, having starred in a slew of projects throughout his career that necessitated some intense training. However, none of them are anything like Dune, Denis Villenueve’s upcoming epic that’s already being described as a generational sci-fi masterpiece.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
flickprime.com

Jason Momoa gives sneak peek into his intense fighting workout; WATCH

Aquaman star Jason Momoa lately took to his Instagram deal with and shared a behind-the-scenes coaching video. In the video, he could be seen showcasing the extraordinary combat choreography that he has realized for his upcoming Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Sharing the transient video, the actor acknowledged that the upcoming movie’s pleasure is ‘rising.’ Take a take a look at Jason Momoa’s newest exercise video.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Royals dazzle on red carpet at Daniel Craig’s swansong in James Bond role

James Bond was finally on Her Majesty’s secret service when the long-awaited 007 movie No Time To Die received its world premiere in front of a quartet of royals. The Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met the film’s star Daniel Craig and other leading cast members at the Royal Albert Hall as the global launch gave the cinema industry a much-needed boost.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa shouts out Game of Thrones in Dune training video

Jason Momoa paid homage to his time on the hit TV series Game of Thrones while training for his upcoming appearance in Dune. In a behind the scenes video for Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated science fiction movie, Momoa showcased some intense stunt work while also calling out his past TV Khaleesi, Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke.
MOVIES
mycouriertribune.com

Jason Momoa: Stakes are a lot higher in Aquaman sequel

Jason Momoa believes "the stakes are a lot higher" in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'. The 42-year-old star will reprise his role as the titular superhero in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) sequel and revealed that he believes that it is an improvement on the original movie. Jason told Fandango:...
MOVIES
Yardbarker

Jason Momoa teases 'Aquaman' sequel: 'It's absolutely wonderful'

"This Aquaman, this time around, I feel like [we're] pulling out all the stops, buddy," Momoa, who portrayed the titular DC superhero in the original 2018 blockbuster told Fandango in the above clip. "We all learned something on the first one. It's exciting because I haven't made too many sequels. I just know that even on the page, it's absolutely wonderful."
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy