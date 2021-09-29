Tobey Maguire’s iconic ‘Spider-Man 3’ costume to be auctioned at THIS whopping amount

Its been nearly 14 years since Tobey Maguire was seen on the large display because the pleasant neighbourhood Spider-Man. Maguire was final seen because the web-slinger within the 2007 film Spider-Man 3 directed by Sam Raimi. Although the film obtained blended evaluations from critics, it was the highest-grossing Spider-Man movie till it was surpassed by Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. As followers miss Tobey Maguire on the large display because the superhero, there could be one fan who might get fortunate this coming November. Tobey’s Spider-man costume from the film Spider-Man 3 will likely be happening public sale quickly.