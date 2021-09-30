Coffee: What makes it so good?
DENVER ( KDVR ) – It’s International Coffee Day, and with temperatures cooling down many people are making the switch from iced coffee to a hot cup of joe.
So, what makes coffee so good?
For some, it's the instant boost of caffeine. But for others, it's simply the comfort of holding a warm mug to start the day.
According to a recent survey by the National Coffee Association, 62% of Americans drink coffee every day, with the average coffee drinker consuming three cups each day.
In honor of International Coffee Day, here are a few ways people across the country like to consume their favorite brew:
Roasts:
- Dark Roast
- Medium Roast
- Medium-Dark Roast
- Light Roast
“Many consumers assume that the strong, rich flavor of darker roasts indicates a higher level of caffeine, but the truth is that light roasts actually have a slightly higher concentration,” according to the National Coffee Association .
Specialty orders
Here’s a look at some popular varieties that are ordered at coffee shops:
Top coffee cities in America
Recently, Wallet Hub released a list of the 2021 best coffee cities in America. Here’s where each city landed:
Cost
The cost of coffee varies depending on where you live, but a basic cup can set you back by as much as $5, and a bag can set you back more than $8.
According to a recent survey by TopCashback.com , 50% of Americans set a budget for coffee.
The survey polled a cross-section of 1,617 adults, aged 18 and over. Here are the findings from TopCashback.com:
Do you like to treat yourself by going out for coffee?
- Yes: 57%
- No: 43%
How much do you typically spend per month on coffee?
- 0-$20: 44%
- $21-$50: 37%
- $51-$80: 13%
- $81-$100: 3%
- Over $100: 3%
Here’s one more fun fact: Coffee is good for you. Drinking low to moderate amounts possibly provides you with energy, alertness and increased concentration, according to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health .
“A large body of evidence suggests that consumption of caffeinated coffee does not increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and cancers,” the study stated. “In fact, consumption of 3 to 5 standard cups of coffee daily has been consistently associated with a reduced risk of several chronic diseases.”
