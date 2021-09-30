CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Congressional panel hears from educators about how to safely reopen schools

By Ariana Figueroa
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rh265_0cCh5yVi00

WASHINGTON — A school superintendent from a large Nevada district on Wednesday described how schools there have coped with the pandemic and returned to in-person learning, as members of Congress examined best practices for safe reopening.

Jesus Jara, superintendent of Clark County School District, which includes Las Vegas, told a virtual panel of the House Education and Labor Committee that the funds his school district received from the COVID-19 relief measures passed by Congress allowed schools to reopen in March.

The district also implemented summer programs for kids who experienced learning loss during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

“When the pandemic hit, our priority was to protect our students and staff,” he said in his opening statement. “We quickly discovered that many of our students did not have internet access or mobile phones.”

Jara now is drafting a vaccine mandate for school staff and teachers in his district, the fifth-largest school district in the nation. He added that the school district implemented a mask mandate and used funds to improve ventilation in classrooms.

Rep. Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, (D-Northern Mariana Islands), the chair of the Early Childhood, Elementary and Secondary Education Subcommittee, which held the hearing, said he was frustrated how large school districts like some in Florida rejected federal relief money meant to improve schools and distance learning.

Florida has not applied for nearly $2 billion in aid for schools from the federal government’s pandemic funds.

“Unfortunately, some states and school boards have chosen to play politics with these resources instead of following the science,” he said in his opening statement. “The state has one of the worst COVID infection rates in the country and its schools desperately need resources. Undermining school funding only makes it harder for students to safely return to classrooms.”

Rep. Frederica Wilson, (D-Fla.), also expressed her frustration that her state had not utilized COVID-19 relief money for schools. She asked Jara how he implemented his funds and what steps he took to provide equity for Black and brown students.

Jara said that the district asked teachers and principals to do wellness checks on vulnerable students to make sure they were connecting with those children.

“We pretty much went out and into the community,” he said.

Jara added that another important issue the school district addressed was making sure that students had access to mental health assistance, as many students expressed difficulty with virtual learning for the past year.

A national study by the consulting firm McKinsey & Company and the NWEA, a nonprofit organization that provides academic assessments, found that student learning in grades K-12 was, on average, five months behind in mathematics and four months behind in reading.

Jara said the summer program was crucial in helping students, particularly minority and low-income students, with catching up on mathematics and reading skills.

“The District created Lifeline, a program to assist educators and leadership to interface with and determine students’ level of need,” he said. “We instituted protocols to ensure students isolated at home could meet with school-based mental health professionals in virtual or in-person format.”

The ranking member on the panel, Burgess Owens, (R-Utah), said that the federal government should not be involved in how schools reopen and should not impose mask mandates for students.

“Parents know best how to safeguard their children’s mental and physical health,” he said, adding that children are less likely to spread COVID-19.

In her first annual State of Education Address as Wisconsin schools superintendent, Jill Underly decried disruption of school board meetings and targeting of school board members who have voted for mask mandates and online instruction during the pandemic. “I urge us to keep our focus on what unites us instead of getting caught up in division,” Underly said. “Our kids are doing just that by focusing on their shared desire to be with their friends, and to learn and to protect each other. And it’s time for the adults to step up, too.”

Denise Forte, the interim CEO of The Education Trust, a national nonprofit research and advocacy organization that focuses on students of color and students from low-income backgrounds, said in her opening statement that her organization’s research has found that while some parents do agree that in-person learning is best, many Black and Latino parents “strongly believe it is unsafe to send their children to school without social distancing and masking, and many would opt for remote learning if it was an option.”

“That is why it is critical that districts and schools have the resources and supports to provide safe, in-person learning through adequate testing and contract tracing; building upgrades to replace faulty and out-of-date ventilation; basic public health protocols such as mandatory masking, distancing, and handwashing; and access to the COVID-19 vaccination,” she said.

“Many families of color, especially Black families, have understandable mistrust toward our public school and health care systems,” she continued. “Relational trust between school leaders, community members and parents must be foundational in efforts to not only build a strong and safe school community, but also to maximize student outcomes.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Congressional panel hears from educators about how to safely reopen schools appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Wisconsin Examiner

Democrats’ vision for free community college would boost undocumented students

WASHINGTON—The massive economic policy package Democrats are trying to muscle through Congress could open the door to free community college for undocumented immigrants. But that lifeline for many people now denied access to higher education could also reignite controversies in Republican-leaning states over immigration and federal overreach. The provision on immigrants was included in a plan drafted […] The post Democrats’ vision for free community college would boost undocumented students appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
IMMIGRATION
Wisconsin Examiner

Congress has a plan for universal pre-K. Will states opt in?

WASHINGTON — Nearly a fifth of President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion sweeping social spending package is dedicated to providing low-cost care for children from birth to kindergarten—investments that would benefit single parents and low-income families. But how the states implement their programs for pre-K for 3-and 4-year-olds — or whether they even decide to accept […] The post Congress has a plan for universal pre-K. Will states opt in? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

In attack on abortion rights, new Texas law could turn state courts into litigation Thunderdomes

Forty-eight years have passed since a Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade established a legal right to have an abortion in the United States. It created a passionate rift that has never been (and never will be) resolved. Those who oppose abortion say that terminating a pregnancy is murder. It’s an article of faith […] The post In attack on abortion rights, new Texas law could turn state courts into litigation Thunderdomes appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
TEXAS STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

The Supreme Court’s immense power may pose a danger to its legitimacy

The first Monday in October is the traditional day that the U.S. Supreme Court convenes for its new term. Analysts and soothsayers carefully read the signals and forecast the direction the court will take. This year the scrutiny seems a little more intense, as the court takes up several highly charged cases. Alexander Hamilton famously […] The post The Supreme Court’s immense power may pose a danger to its legitimacy appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Wisconsin Examiner

Parents say public health backlash risks their child’s life

Parents of a 6-year-old child with Down syndrome are invoking federal law to ask a northwest Wisconsin school district to reinstate and maintain COVID-19 prevention measures in the child’s school. An attorney for the parents filed a formal request Friday for the Menomonie area school district in Dunn County to institute strong pandemic mitigation policies […] The post Parents say public health backlash risks their child’s life appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Why there’s such an impasse in Congress: Some questions and answers

WASHINGTON — Congress may have kept the federal government operating with an 11th-hour flurry of votes on Thursday, but several key pieces of the Democratic agenda remain in limbo. Here are some questions and answers on where negotiations stand with two massive Democratic-drafted bills — and the status of other looming challenges for federal lawmakers: President Joe […] The post Why there’s such an impasse in Congress: Some questions and answers appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

Congress passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid

WASHINGTON — Congress made a last-minute dash to avert a government shutdown on Thursday, with the U.S. Senate and House approving a short-term spending bill just hours ahead of a midnight deadline. Every Democratic and independent senator and 15 Republicans supported the bill in the 65-35 vote. The GOP senators in the “aye” tally included […] The post Congress passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Wisconsin Examiner

How our current school board wars started

On Thursday, the National School Boards Association sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking for federal assistance to investigate and stop threats to school board members across the country, comparing the harassment to domestic terrorism. In Wisconsin, several school board members have quit in the middle of their terms; others are facing recalls; and […] The post How our current school board wars started appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederica Wilson
Person
Burgess Owens
Wisconsin Examiner

GOP passes bills ensuring students can write civics papers in cursive but can’t discuss race

Republicans in the Wisconsin State Assembly passed a slate of bills on Tuesday that would reshape curricula in public schools while attempting, again, to wrench control over federal pandemic relief aid from Gov. Tony Evers.  The education-related bills passed on total or near party line votes and are almost certain to be vetoed by Evers. […] The post GOP passes bills ensuring students can write civics papers in cursive but can’t discuss race appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

What the Kenosha school board can teach us about democracy

On Tuesday the Kenosha school board held its regular monthly meeting, and it did so virtually. Just one week had gone by since the takeover of the school district’s in-person annual meeting of electors by anti-maskers who voted to recommend cutting the tax levy for schools by $1.2 million. The angry citizens who took over […] The post What the Kenosha school board can teach us about democracy appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
KENOSHA, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Senate approves felony charges for health care workers in anti-abortion bill

Republicans in the state Legislature have been moving swiftly forward on an anti-abortion bill that Gov. Tony Evers already vetoed once and will veto again when it reaches his desk — a bill that addresses an extremely rare situation already covered by other laws. All of that notwithstanding, the state Senate voted 19-12 on Tuesday […] The post Senate approves felony charges for health care workers in anti-abortion bill appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
LAW
Wisconsin Examiner

Republicans are the clowns in the debt ceiling circus: The act isn’t funny anymore

It’s way past political cliche, but that old “Popeye” comic strip where J. Wellington Wimpy promises to pay a short-order cook tomorrow for a hamburger he plans to eat today, is still the best way to describe Republican intransigence this week over a vote to extend the nation’s debt ceiling that’s soared past cartoonish farce. […] The post Republicans are the clowns in the debt ceiling circus: The act isn’t funny anymore appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#School Districts#The Early Childhood#Covid
Wisconsin Examiner

‘Wildfire year’ meant record days at the highest preparedness level, Forest Service chief says

The U.S. Forest Service spent more consecutive days this summer at the agency’s highest level of preparedness for wildfires than in any previous year, Forest Service Chief Randy Moore told a U.S. House subcommittee Wednesday. Moore’s comments reflected the growing danger from more intense and harder-to -control fires that have swept Western and Midwestern states […] The post ‘Wildfire year’ meant record days at the highest preparedness level, Forest Service chief says appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
ENVIRONMENT
Wisconsin Examiner

Republican legislators push for redistricting advantage

Court battles surrounding redistricting have taken center stage, but on Tuesday Republican legislative leaders set forth a list of policies they believe should guide the process that takes place once every 10 years based on new census data on population.  The resolution authored by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos declares […] The post Republican legislators push for redistricting advantage appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

Taking a swing at gerrymandering again, Republicans give themselves a black eye

On Friday, lawyers for the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a federal lawsuit over Wisconsin’s next set of voting maps. In their petition, Republicans describe the federal lawsuit, brought by voting rights groups and Democrats, as “an affront to Wisconsin’s sovereignty.” They said it is an effort to usurp the […] The post Taking a swing at gerrymandering again, Republicans give themselves a black eye appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
U.S. POLITICS
Wisconsin Examiner

Activists demand rental assistance, eviction protection for all

The Milwaukee Autonomous Tenants Union (MATU) participated in a national call to action to stop evictions over the weekend. Organized by the national Cancel the Rents movement, participants demanded that Congress extend an indefinite eviction moratorium, cancel all mortgage and rent debt and speed up the distribution of rental assistance funds. “At this point nationally […] The post Activists demand rental assistance, eviction protection for all appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Wisconsin Examiner

Senate GOP torpedoes U.S. government funding bill, raising odds of federal fiscal crises

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing […] The post Senate GOP torpedoes U.S. government funding bill, raising odds of federal fiscal crises appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

ACLU blasts Milwaukee PD over recent stop and frisk report

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Wisconsin is blasting the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) over a recent stop and frisk report. The report, released on Sept. 23, stems from the 2018 settlement requirements of a stop and frisk lawsuit. The ACLU says it shows an increase in racial disparities. “We’re at a critical moment […] The post ACLU blasts Milwaukee PD over recent stop and frisk report appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

State superintendent calls out Republicans’ war on schools in fiery speech

In her first annual State of Education address, Wisconsin’s new state schools superintendent Jill Underly did not hold back. “We’re now failing a generation of kids,” Underly declared. “And we’re failing our state by putting Wisconsin’s economic future at risk.” Standing in front of the bust of Fighting Bob La Follette in the Capitol rotunda, […] The post State superintendent calls out Republicans’ war on schools in fiery speech appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
EDUCATION
Wisconsin Examiner

Attorney General and lawmakers introduce gun control bills

Attorney General Josh Kaul joined state legislators to announce two new bills on gun control. One bill would expand background checks. The other aims to establish an extreme risk protection order system in the state. “You have heard about these bills before,” said Kaul during a press conference Thursday. “You know that the vast majority […] The post Attorney General and lawmakers introduce gun control bills appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
POLITICS
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

366
Followers
483
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy