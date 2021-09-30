Kelly Oubre settling in, expects to bring versatility and grit to Charlotte Hornets
Ish Smith had to delve into his memory banks for a second to ensure the recollection was correct. Smith, after all, suited up for 11 teams prior to joining the Charlotte Hornets as a free agent last month, and the Concord native paused to get the appropriate picture. In remembering his initial interaction with Kelly Oubre, Smith pointed to the 25-year-old’s intangibles and how those qualities should translate perfectly into the Hornets’ expected approach.www.islandpacket.com
Comments / 0