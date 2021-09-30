CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry slams the Fed for its trading scandal, warns of inflation using Costco, and deletes his Twitter profile again

By Theron Mohamed
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6Fie_0cCh5mAE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GhlrC_0cCh5mAE00
Michael Burry.

Bloomberg Risk Takers

  • Michael Burry said the Federal Reserve has lost all credibility following its trading scandal.
  • "The Big Short" investor warned of stubborn inflation, citing Costco's complaints of rising costs.
  • Burry deleted his Twitter profile once again without explanation.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

"The Big Short" investor Michael Burry blasted the Federal Reserve for its trading scandal, underlined the inflation threat using Costco, and deleted his Twitter account yet again this week.

"Bond & stock markets depend on a Fed stripped of all credibility," Burry said in a now-deleted tweet. He cited the central bank's mismanagement of the global financial crisis, its decision to cut interest rates three times in 2019, and the revelation this month that two of its regional presidents, Robert Kaplan and Eric Rosengren, traded stocks and other securities last year.

The Scion Asset Management chief attached a screenshot of Kaplan's latest financial-disclosure form , which showed the official traded millions of dollars' worth of Tesla, Chevron, Johnson & Johnson, and other stocks in 2020. Both Kaplan and Rosengren announced their resignations this week, the latter citing health issues.

Burry - who has warned of a huge market bubble and predicted the " mother of all crashes " is coming in recent months - also rang the inflation alarm. "Inflationary mindset is not something you'd want to short," he tweeted. "Ask Costco."

Costco's finance chief, Richard Galanti, noted the rising cost of goods such as oil, coffee, and nuts during the big-box retailer's earnings call last week. He listed a raft of inflationary pressures including higher labor, freight, and commodity prices. He also noted shortages of containers and products such as computer chips, greater transportation demand, and delays at shipping ports. "It's a lot of fun right now," he quipped.

Galanti also warned the increased costs of freight and other items would be permanent, and said Costco has passed on those higher expenses to customers via price hikes. His comments challenge the Fed's narrative that the recent spike in inflation is "transitory" and will fade as the economy grinds back into gear, and align with Burry's expectations .

Burry has deleted his Twitter profile a few times this year, and offered no explanation for his latest departure. The investor is best known for his lucrative bet against the mid-2000s housing bubble, which was featured in the book and the movie "The Big Short." He also paved the way for the meme-stock boom this year by investing in GameStop in 2019.

Read more: Veteran professor Erik Gordon outlines why he doesn't expect a stock-market crash, calls Cathie Wood a dot-com 'throwback' for her grand claims, and warns against owning meme stocks

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#The Big Short#Big Short#Fed#Bloomberg#The Federal Reserve#Bond Stock
zycrypto.com

SEC Chairman Warns $2 Trillion Crypto Market Isn’t Going To End Well If It Stays Outside The Regulatory Space

The cryptocurrency market is getting heated. September saw a lot of bearish events and has in return sparked a lot of debates on when proper regulation will hit the market. Amidst the ongoing conversation, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler recently touched on the issue at the Vox Media’s Code Conference in Beverly Hills in an interview with the former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara.
MARKETS
Reuters

Nasdaq ends sharply down; rising Treasury yields sink Big Tech

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply lower on Monday as investors dumped Big Tech and other growth stocks in the face of rising Treasury yields, while concerns about a potential U.S. government debt default also fed caution. Apple (AAPL.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Alphabet (GOOGL.O), the U.S....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Costco
Deadline

Facebook Leads Nasdaq Lower As Whistleblower To Appear Before Congress, Markets Tank On Economic Jitters

Facebook led a rout of tech stocks and broader market indexes Monday amid outages at its core services and news that the whistleblower behind a recent series of damning stories in the Wall Street Journal will testify before Congress tomorrow. Facebook shares were down by $324 or more than 5% as the Nasdaq dropped 340 points. The DJIA shed about 400 points. Facebook’s mounting woes were compounded by economic jitters that hit tech stocks the hardest. Twitter and Snap plunged by more than 6%, Roku by 5%. Spotify was off 4% and Apple, Amazon and YouTube parent Google dipped about 3%....
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed asks watchdog to review officials' trading

The Federal Reserve has asked its watchdog to investigate the trading activities of senior officials, the US central bank said Monday, after two resigned following criticism of their stock market activities. "As part of our comprehensive review, we began discussions last week with the Office of Inspector General for the Federal Reserve Board to initiate an independent review of whether trading activity by certain senior officials was in compliance with both the relevant ethics rules and the law," a Fed spokesperson said. "We welcome this review and will accept and take appropriate actions based on its findings." Last week, Dallas Fed bank Robert Kaplan announced he would leave his post on October 8, while Eric Rosengren, who leads the Boston Fed, moved his already-scheduled retirement up by several months to September 30.
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Is 'Leaning Towards Exiting' His Facebook Position

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is trading lower Monday amid increased scrutiny around the company’s business practices highlighted by a CBS interview with a former Facebook employee Sunday night on "60 Minutes." Facebook has prevailed after facing multiple negative headlines over the years, but this time it feels different, Jim Cramer...
MARKETS
forexlive.com

Weekend pitchfork news - Fed Vice Chair Clarida traded stocks, & Pandora papers bombshell

Following the resignation of two Federal Reserve regional Presidents last week, Kaplan and Rosengren, there is news over the weekend of market moves from Vice-Chair Clarida. Clarida traded out of a bond fund into stock funds one day before Chair Powell issued a statement indicating potential policy action due to the worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020.
MARKETS
NBC Philadelphia

Market Is Unprepared for the Inflation Fallout, Wharton's Jeremy Siegel Warns

Wall Street may be on the verge of an uncharacteristically painful quarter. Wharton finance professor Jeremy Siegel, who's known for his positive market forecasts, is sounding the alarm on the market's ability to cope with inflation. "We're headed for some trouble ahead," he told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday. "Inflation,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow falls over 320 points, Nasdaq Composite ends Monday's session 2% lower as Facebook's stock stumbles

U.S. markets ended Monday's trade sharply lower, as a selloff in shares of social-media company Facebook and other technology companies rippled through Wall Street, and worries about inflation and a host of other problems combined to sink the broader market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 323 points, or 0.9% at 34,002, the S&P 500 index closed down 1.3% to 4,300, while the Nasdaq Composite Index closed off 2.1% to 14,255, putting the index down by about 7% from its Sept. 7 peak and bringing the technology-laden index closer to a 10% drop from that peak, which is how market technicians define a correction. Facebook shares were down as its units WhatsApp, Instagram went down and whistleblower, Frances Haugen, was set to testify before Congress on Tuesday, detailing problems within the company partly reported by the Wall Street Journal.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stock futures muted after a tech-driven sell-off on Wall Street

Stock futures were muted in overnight trading on Monday following a tech-led sell-off as investors continued to dump high-flying shares in the face of rising rates. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 30 points. S&P 500 futures were little changed while Nasdaq 100 futures traded in mildly positive territory.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Goldman Says Japan Stocks Could Pop as New PM Takes Over. Here Are 6 Stocks to Watch

Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took office on Monday, and history shows stock markets are set for a solid performance. Goldman Sachs picked some stocks that could benefit under the new leadership. “Since PM Suga's decision not to stand for reelection, interest in Japan's economy and stock market among...
WORLD
The Motley Fool

3 Sinking Stocks Cathie Wood Keeps Buying Anyway

Shares of Signify Health have been tumbling, but that didn't stop Wood from acquiring more for ARK Invest's collection of exchange-traded funds. The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF added more shares to its 908 Devices position. Ark Invest funds also bought more shares of Invitae, a leading medical genetics company. What...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy