F1 confirms 2021 Qatar GP and ten-year race deal from 2023

By Laurence Edmondson
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormula One has confirmed it will race in Qatar later this year at the Losail Circuit and announced a 10-year deal for a race in the country from 2023. This year's Qatar Grand Prix will take place on Nov. 21 and will be round 20 of 22 in this year's championship. The Losail Circuit north of Doha has hosted Moto GP races since it opened in 2004 but has yet to host an F1 race. F1 is planning to host the race under floodlights -- as Moto GP does with its race.

