Experience this story and others in HIGHStyle, a print magazine by Highsnobiety, available from retailers around the world and our online store. It’s no surprise that the 19-year-old dancer Kida Burns, aka “Kida the Great,” acts so naturally over Zoom, as he’s been connecting with people through screens for years. Precocious even by the standards of a youthful profession, Kida is best known for hitting perhaps the smoothest nae nae of all time, with an impeccable timing gained in-part from watching films like Step Up, and Breakin’. Over the course of our conversation, he listens and laughs with nothing but good energy and charisma, lighting up the screen as he would a stage.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO