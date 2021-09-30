Missouri Supreme Court Hears Case Involving Ashcroft’s Handling of Effort to Overturn Abortion Ban

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first Monday in October is the traditional opening of the U.S. Supreme Court, and this session of the court could be one of the most controversial in years. The Supreme Court is the last word on judicial cases, which is why between 8,000 and 10,000 cases get appealed to the high court every year. But in recent years, the Supreme Court has cut back the number of cases it actually considers to about 60 to 70 cases, most of which are controversial and significant This is the first full term where six of the nine justices are appointed...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO