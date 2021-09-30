Missouri Supreme Court Hears Case Involving Ashcroft’s Handling of Effort to Overturn Abortion Ban
The Missouri Supreme Court is considering a case involving Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s handling of an attempt to overturn an 8-week abortion ban. The case follows a Cole County Circuit Court ruling that Ashcroft unconstitutionally delayed the American Civil Liberties Union’s collection of signatures in 2019. The Supreme Court is considering whether the Missouri Constitution guarantees a 90-day period to gather referendum signatures. Jessie Steffan, an attorney for the ACLU, says the state’s ballot summary requirements prohibit the collection of signatures until after the secretary of state has certified the ballot title – delaying the collection of signatures.www.northwestmoinfo.com
