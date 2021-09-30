CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Missouri Supreme Court Hears Case Involving Ashcroft’s Handling of Effort to Overturn Abortion Ban

northwestmoinfo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Missouri Supreme Court is considering a case involving Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s handling of an attempt to overturn an 8-week abortion ban. The case follows a Cole County Circuit Court ruling that Ashcroft unconstitutionally delayed the American Civil Liberties Union’s collection of signatures in 2019. The Supreme Court is considering whether the Missouri Constitution guarantees a 90-day period to gather referendum signatures. Jessie Steffan, an attorney for the ACLU, says the state’s ballot summary requirements prohibit the collection of signatures until after the secretary of state has certified the ballot title – delaying the collection of signatures.

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
krcgtv.com

Missouri Supreme Court hears arguments over petition process

The Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments over the way Missouri's secretary of state handled House Bill 126. The lawsuit claims Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft dragged his feet on certifying the petition effort of a group that wanted to undo Missouri's 2019 abortion law, one with the eight-week ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
fourstateshomepage.com

Docket of controversial cases awaits new Supreme Court term

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Supreme Court begins a new term on Monday and the docket is filled with important cases that could have national implications. Legal access to abortion is one of the most important issues the Supreme Court will decide this term when it hears the case on a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks without the exception for rape or incest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Ashcroft
wspa.com

Supreme Court sets arguments in big abortion case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear arguments Dec. 1 in Mississippi’s bid to have the landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion overturned. The court issued its arguments calendar for late November and early December on Monday. Mississippi is asking the high court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Supreme Court Opens A Session Likely To Feature Controversial Rulings On Abortion Rights, Religious Liberties And Access To Handguns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first Monday in October is the traditional opening of the U.S. Supreme Court, and this session of the court could be one of the most controversial in years. The Supreme Court is the last word on judicial cases, which is why between 8,000 and 10,000 cases get appealed to the high court every year. But in recent years, the Supreme Court has cut back the number of cases it actually considers to about 60 to 70 cases, most of which are controversial and significant This is the first full term where six of the nine justices are appointed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#U S Supreme Court#State#Cole County Circuit Court#The Supreme Court#Northwest Mo Info#General S Office#Ashcroft S Office
WJCL

A Legal Expert on the Supreme Court’s Upcoming Abortion Case

The Supreme Court has upheld Roe v. Wade and a women’s right to an abortion for decades. However, the conservative majority court appears to now be reexamining that right. Amy Howe is a legal expert who covers the Supreme Court and is the co-founder of SCOTUSblog. She walks us through what justices will need to consider.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
ACLU
KPVI Newschannel 6

Judge issues first rulings in case involving gun rights group versus secretary of state, AG

A court issued two rulings in the case of a prominent gun rights group versus some of Wyoming’s top elected officials. Wyoming Gun Owners Association filed a federal lawsuit earlier this summer against Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan and Attorney General Bridget Hill claiming that Wyoming’s electioneering communications law is “unconstitutionally vague” under the First Amendment.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy